Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Fallon's brilliant striker hits the top corner of the Larne net

Stephen Fallon's brilliant equaliser earned Linfield a 1-1 draw against a Larne side crowned Premiership champions at Inver Park.

It was special night with two special goals and Andy Ryan sent the home fans into raptures by curling into the top corner to give Larne a first-half lead.

Fallon levelled on 69 minutes with a bending 15-yard strike which also nestled in the top corner.

The Blues are six points clear in second as they chase a European place.

More to follow....