Ronan Boyce rises highest to score for Derry against Cork on Friday night

Derry City ended their three-game winless run with a 3-1 win over Cork City at Turner Cross.

Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy scored either side of half time before Colm Whelan notched a third.

Tunde Awolabi responded for the home side in injury time.

Derry remain second five points of league leaders Bohemians.

More to follow....