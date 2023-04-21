Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva will not be punished further after a Football Association appeal asking for them to receive harsher sanctions was rejected by an independent commission.

Mitrovic is three games into an eight-match ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at Manchester United.

Silva has served a two-match ban given to him after he was sent off so can return to the touchline against Leeds on Saturday.

Serbia's Mitrovic received a three-match ban for the sending-off, three for violent conduct and an additional two for "improper, abusive, insulting and threatening" language.

In an apology to team-mates and supporters, Mitrovic said he regretted his actions and "allowed my frustration to get the better of me".

The 28-year-old will be available for Fulham's final three Premier League matches of the season, starting with Southampton on 13 May.

The Cottagers have lost two and won one since Mitrovic began his suspension and are 10th going into Saturday's home match with Leeds.

Marco Silva - We made a mistake and regret the situation

In addition to an improper conduct charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee, Silva was charged with misconduct for comments he made in a news conference following the match at Old Trafford on 19 March.

Silva admitted abusive behaviour towards match officials and that his post-match comments constituted improper conduct, but denied throwing the water bottle.

The former Hull, Watford and Everton boss later apologised to Kavanagh and said he and Mitrovic "regret" what happened.