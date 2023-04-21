Last updated on .From the section Preston

Staff, players and unused substitutes from both clubs were part of a brawl which saw Swansea's Joe Allen and Preston boss Ryan Lowe shown 90th-minute red cards in Wednesday's game

Preston defender Bambo Diaby has been banned for four matches by the Football Association.

The 25-year-old was charged with violent conduct for an incident during a mass brawl in the 89th minute of their 4-2 loss at Swansea on Wednesday.

Swans midfielder Joe Allen and Preston boss Ryan Lowe were both sent off at the time but Diaby's actions were not seen by match officials.

However, it was caught on camera and Diaby admitted the offence.

The Senegalese will now miss the rest of the regular season.

Preston are 11th but just two points off the play-off places with three games remaining, so Diaby would be eligible to play in the second leg of their semi-final should they finish in the top six.

Diaby faces a four-game ban rather than the standard three as this constitutes his second red card of the campaign.