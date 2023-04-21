Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City beat West Ham United 1-0 in January

Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester Date: Sunday, 23 April, 18:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage from 18:30 BST on BBC 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app

Things are getting tight at the top and bottom of the Women's Super League as we get ready for another weekend of tantalising action.

Can one of the bottom sides turn their fortunes around? Will Manchester City take their chance to charge up the table? And who are using psychologists to stay in the division?

Here are five things to look out for.

Man City could go up to second

With Arsenal and Chelsea both in Champions League action this weekend and leaders Manchester United not playing, Manchester City have the chance to cut the gap in the title race to three points and move up to second in the WSL table.

City boss Gareth Taylor insists there are no nerves from his side who face West Ham United on Sunday.

Man City have won seven of their eight WSL games against West Ham, though the exception was a 2-0 home defeat last season.

"There are no margins for error," said Taylor. "There are five games left, we need to win all of them."

Can Brighton drag Liverpool back into danger?

In midweek Brighton moved off bottom spot with a thrilling 3-2 win against Everton.

With Leicester City not playing this weekend the Seagulls have a chance to go five points clear of the drop zone when they face Liverpool on Sunday.

"With how their results have gone we probably need one more win to guarantee our own safety," said Liverpool manager Matt Beard.

"It will be a tough game and we're looking forward to it."

The Reds are four points ahead of their opponents in what is set to be a relegation battle for the ages. Speaking of...

Reading using psychologists to help stay up

Reading are firmly in this season's relegation fight, just one point above the drop, and their boss Kelly Chambers says she will do everything she can to help keep her team up.

They face Everton on Sunday, having won one of their last six meetings with the Toffees.

"I've tried to use different people, psychologists and everything else, to make sure I give everything that I can to the players," said Chambers.

Five of Reading's last six goals have come in the second half and Everton boss Brian Sorensen expects the Berkshire club to "battle until the end".

His solution? "We'll make sure we are up by a couple going into the last 15 minutes."

If only football was really that simple...

Villa won't take foot off the gas against Spurs

Only Manchester City's Khaija Shaw (16) has scored more goals in the WSL this season than Aston Villa's Rachel Daly (13)

Relegation-threatened Tottenham host high-flying Aston Villa on Sunday and Villans boss Carla Ward says her team will not take the game lightly despite the 17-point gap.

"I think we owe it to the league and the teams we have already played to set ourselves up in a way that is the same," said Ward, whose side were narrowly beaten in their FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea last weekend.

Tottenham are just two points above the drop but will hope to extend that gap at home to one of the league's best travelling sides.

Villa have won their last three WSL away games, scoring 10 goals and conceding three. It is their longest ever winning run away from home in the competition.

"No matter where we're playing and who we're playing the goal is to continue trying to get points on the board," added Ward.

'More research needed' after Williamson ACL injury

On Friday England captain Leah Williamson said her World Cup "dream is over" after her club Arsenal confirmed she has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Williamson received plenty of support with Chelsea manager Emma Hayes saying she will be a "devastating loss" for the Lionesses and Arsenal.

The 26-year-old defender joins an ever-expanding list of ACL injuries which includes her Arsenal team-mates Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

"We've seen a lot of female athletes getting ACL injuries across the WSL and the Championship - it's probably the highest it's ever been this season," said Tottenham head coach Vicky Jepson.

"We have to do more because there is nothing worse than seeing a female athlete out for over a year due to a football injury."