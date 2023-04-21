Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mille Bright went off with the injury in the first leg of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on 22 March

Chelsea and England centre-back Millie Bright has been ruled for several more weeks with the knee injury she suffered in March.

Bright, 29, has been absent since going off in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final win over Lyon.

She will miss the semi-final tie against Barcelona, with the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before the return game on Thursday.

"She had a bony cartilage lesion that needed cleaning out," said Emma Hayes.

The Chelsea boss added: "She will be out for weeks, I can't say how many."

When asked about Bright's World Cup hopes, Hayes replied: "She will be out for weeks."

England's first game in the World Cup is against Haiti on 22 July.

Bright was an ever-present in the England team that won the Euros last summer, but her centre-back partner from that success Leah Williamson was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after suffering a anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Chelsea face a congested end to their season with Hayes' side competing on three fronts.

They are four points behind Manchester United in the Women's Super League, but have two games in hand, and face the Reds in the FA Cup final on 14 May.