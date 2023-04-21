The new conditions in non-league player contracts come into effect on 1 July 2023

The Football Association has made amendments to their proposed changes for National League players' contracts, that had seen strike action threatened.

New conditions set out in March for contracts from next season onwards would have seen injured non-league players only paid in full for 12 weeks.

Clubs could then reduce wages to statutory sick pay - £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks.

The FA has now said that injured players will be paid in full.

A captains' group, led by Yeovil Town's Josh Staunton, worked with the FA to make the amendments to the initial proposals.

"We were able to address a number of their concerns and find resolutions which we hope work for everyone," the FA's director of professional game relations Andy Ambler said. external-link

"The default position on sick pay for playing injuries will be that the player receives their full pay of their contract, subject to the parties agreeing an alternative arrangement, which must meet a minimum level of support."

He added: "We see these as very positive updates to the standard-form non-league player contract for next season.

"The captains' group, via Josh, has indicated to us that they're supportive of the proposed changes. We were happy to address the specific concerns that they raised and appreciated their openness and their positive approach to those discussions."

The previously mooted changes meant players would have faced having their contract terminated with three months' notice if a club-instructed doctor said they were unable to play for at least four months, leading to fears players with long-term Achilles or knee ligament injuries could be released.

The Professional Footballers' Association, which does not represent players below the English Football League, had told the FA it could not support the measures which would have come into effect on 1 July.

They said in a statement that they "welcomed" the changes but said "this situation should never have been allowed to happen".

"The PFA made clear from the outset that the FA needed to look again at their proposed changes around sick pay and contract termination, and that we believed these represented a significant reduction in player rights and conditions," they said.

"We welcome the fact that they listened to the points we raised and have looked to take steps to address the impact on National League players.

"Clearly the impact of the changes on players below the National League still needs to be looked at so that their concerns can be addressed, so we want that conversation to continue.

"Fundamentally, this is a situation that should never have been allowed to reach this stage and one that illustrates perfectly the need to communicate and consult with players early on in the process and, most importantly, listen to that feedback.

"The reaction we have seen from players is what happens when they feel they are having major changes to their rights and conditions forced on them without proper engagement, and serious lessons need to be learned from that."