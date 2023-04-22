Last updated on .From the section Football

Dan Sullivan has scored in each of Truro City's last two matches

Truro City ended the Southern League Premier South season in third with a 2-1 win at relegated North Leigh.

The win means Truro will host Poole Town in their play-off semi-final on Wednesday evening as they bid for promotion to National League South.

Andrew Neal's second-minute header sent Truro on their way before having a second goal ruled out for offside.

Conor McDonagh equalised after 27 minutes, but Dan Sullivan got his 14th goal of the season to win it.

The former Torquay United youngster fired into the bottom corner after 49 minutes having seen City spurn a number of chances.

Truro end the season on 89 points one behind second-placed Bracknell Town and four off champions Weston-super-Mare.