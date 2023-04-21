Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen's request to the Scottish FA for Graeme Shinnie's red-card appeal to be heard again by a new fast-track tribunal has been dismissed.

He will miss four Scottish Premiership games after his ban was increased when the original appeal was rejected.

Bans can increase if the panel thinks an appeal has no prospect of success, is a delaying tactic, or is frivolous.

Aberdeen say they are seeking support from other Premiership clubs in order to improve the disciplinary system.

"We have taken the temperature of several Premiership clubs and will now proactively work with clubs and the Scottish FA to bring about sensible and positive governance changes for the benefit of Scottish football," said an Aberdeen statement.

"Supporters, the lifeblood of our game, deserve to see a consistency and transparency in decision-making. Aberdeen is ready to play its part in a constructive and timely manner."

Referee Euan Anderson was called to the pitchside monitor by VAR officials to review the 31-year-old's tackle on County defender Jack Baldwin and, after reviewing the evidence, sent off Shinnie.

The game in Dingwall was Shinnie's first back from suspension after the midfielder was sent off for the first time in his career for two yellow cards in the win against St Johnstone earlier this month.

Players' union PFA Scotland has called for the frivolous appeal punishment to be scrapped in the wake of the Shinnie case, saying many of its members have "lost faith" in the disciplinary system.

Aberdeen were "shocked" by the tribunal's decision and described the outcome as "not only insulting to the club but grossly unfair and entirely untrue".

PFA Scotland has backed that request and says it is "deeply concerned about the discretionary power of the judicial panel" to extend suspensions.