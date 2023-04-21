Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham's women's team have not played at London Stadium since 2019

West Ham manager Paul Konchesky has said playing at London Stadium is "not a big deal" to his Women's Super League side.

Last month Hammers defender Lucy Parker criticised the club for failing to hold a match for their women's team at the stadium.

West Ham are the only team in the WSL this season not to have played at the same ground used by their men's side.

"It's a big deal to everyone at the moment but not to us," said Konchesky.

"There's ongoing talks and we'll wait for the right time to play there.

"We know that everyone wants to play at the stadiums. Hopefully sooner rather than later this football club and team will play at the London Stadium, then nobody will say anything else about it."

Earlier in April West Ham said they will make hosting a women's game at London Stadium a priority.

The women's team have not played at the home of the 2012 Olympic Games since 2019.

The current concession agreement in place, which was initially signed in 2013, only caters for friendlies and youth matches.

It means a women's match would be regarded as an additional fixture and bring a hosting charge of £100,000, plus inflation over the intervening period.

For 2020-21, West Ham posted a loss of £897,000 for their women's team.

West Ham currently pay close to £4m a year to play at the venue, which funded by the taxpayer and run by London Stadium 185 Ltd with the London Legacy Development Corporation as the overall landlords.