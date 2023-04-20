Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Nick Anderton won promotion with Bristol Rovers from League Two last season, having joined from Carlisle United in 2021

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has retired from professional football as he continues his recovery from a form of bone cancer.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed in July 2022 with osteosarcoma and is completing a course of chemotherapy.

Anderton had surgery in October to remove a tumour from his right femur, and later had a full knee replacement and 12cm of his femur replaced.

In a statement, external-link Anderton said he was "at peace" with the decision.

"Looking back at the past 10 years, I have nothing but fond memories. To every club I've represented, thank you for the opportunity.

"To every coach and manager I've worked under, thank you for the time you invested in me. To every player I've shared a dressing room with and every player I've competed against on the pitch, thank you. It's been an absolute pleasure."

Following his diagnosis last summer Anderton had a biopsy, which revealed the cancerous cells were aggressive and required him to have chemotherapy.

Osteosarcoma is a type of sarcoma, external-link a rare form of cancer that develops in supporting tissue in the body, and the former Preston North End, Barrow, Blackpool, Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United player has received support from across the football community.

Rovers boss Joey Barton, as well as 40 of the club's players, coaches and staff shaved their heads in support of the left-back in January.