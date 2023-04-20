Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sabri Lamouchi celebrates Wednesday's win at Watford, his third away victory as Cardiff boss

Sabri Lamouchi is refusing to contemplate the idea of suffering a first relegation in his career as he looks to lead Cardiff City to Championship survival.

The Bluebirds' midweek win at Watford means they are two points clear of the bottom three with four games to play.

Former France international Lamouchi, 51, has never been relegated as a player or coach.

"It's not in my vocabulary," said the Cardiff boss.

"As you know I am not English so my vocabulary is not so good, but relegation is not for me.

"I knew before I arrived here it would be tough - it is - but I have the right people around me. I am in the right place with fantastic staff and enough quality in the squad to make the difference.

"The performance at Sheffield [United] and the result in Watford, the two best squads in the league, I think was the right answer."

Despite going in front, Cardiff finished up beaten 4-1 at Bramall Lane last Saturday before they came from behind to triumph at Watford.

Had they lost at Vicarage Road, Cardiff would have been in the bottom three.

But their 3-1 success has lifted the mood for Cardiff, who are 19th in the table going into Saturday's visit of 17th-placed Stoke City.

Lamouchi has managed the likes of Nottingham Forest and Rennes during an 11-year coaching career, while he played for a host of clubs including Auxerre, Monaco, Marseille, Parma and Inter Milan.

Sory Kaba sealed Cardiff's 3-1 win at Watford with a spectacular overhead kick

He feels the Watford victory - his fifth in 14 games as Cardiff boss - could be pivotal.

"It's a massive win, a massive message for people who don't trust us and for people who do trust as well," added Lamouchi.

"For our fans it was a very good message. Probably it sends a message to our opponents as well, that Cardiff is still there, still alive, and the desire to play in the Championship next season is still in my squad.

"We must absolutely keep going, be pragmatic and get points, get points, get points. We must achieve our goal as soon as possible."

Lamouchi has injury concerns over Joe Ralls, Callum O'Dowda, Jaden Philogene and Jack Simpson ahead of Stoke, while Connor Wickham will definitely miss out - along with Rubin Colwill and Callum Robinson - after picking up a minor hamstring problem.

Lamouchi says an "absolutely crazy" fixture schedule is not aiding his team's cause.

"You will not find a team playing more than Cardiff in a short time," he said.

"We were in Watford two days ago. We will play Stoke tomorrow [Saturday]. We will travel to Rotherham on Thursday night. We play them at 8pm, then we are playing Sunday at midday.

"One example, Huddersfield will wait for us for 12 days [between games]. Rotherham play at home [against Cardiff] and they will play [again] on Monday, not Sunday.

"It is not a complaint from my side. It is just this is the fact - this is not fair."

Lamouchi, meantime, says Cardiff will attempt to sign Sory Kaba on a permanent basis this summer if they avoid relegation.

The striker, 27, has scored seven goals in 13 appearances since joining on loan from Midtjylland in January.

"We are clear - he knows my desire and I know what he wants," Lamouchi said.

"He wants to stay in the UK and he prefers to stay in Cardiff. We will try to do everything to keep him.

"But the most important thing for the moment is to do everything to save the club as soon as possible."