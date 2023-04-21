Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid captain and striker Karim Benzema was substituted off by Ancelotti in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea

Football's busy fixture schedule must change to help protect players, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says.

His side host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on 9 May, three days after the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

"The calendar is a calendar that, we have said many times, objectively makes no sense," Ancelotti said.

"It's not a good path for football. Something has to change. There are too many games."

In November, the players' union Fifpro warned players are being "pushed past acceptable limits" by a "saturated" schedule to allow for a mid-season World Cup.

Report findings highlighted how reduced preparation and recovery periods before and after the World Cup posed a threat to player health and could hinder performance.

Criticising the calendar planning by the sport's authorities, Ancelotti added: "La Liga are thinking about themselves, the [Spanish football] federation are thinking about themselves, Uefa are thinking about themselves, Fifa are thinking about themselves, and they don't consider the players."

For the second season in a row, City and Real have been drawn against each other in the Champions League semi-finals.

City will return to the Bernabeu for the first leg to seek revenge for last year's 6-5 aggregate defeat by Ancelotti's side, who went on to beat Liverpool in the final.