Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

A stretcher was initially brought on to the pitch but Williamson was able to walk off with help from medics

The Women's Super League has defended the standard of pitches after Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall warned poor pitch quality is causing injuries.

England captain Leah Williamson limped off the field in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Eidevall later said facilities need to improve to "keep players on the pitch".

But a WSL spokesperson said pitches at WSL stadiums are monitored throughout the season with "steps taken" to support clubs where necessary.

The spokesperson said: "We monitor pitch performance at WSL stadiums throughout the season and during this process we take steps to support the clubs when necessary.

"Significant progress has been made in recent seasons with several clubs delivering new hybrid playing surfaces following investment through the Premier League Stadium Fund."

However, of the 12 WSL clubs, only Chelsea (Kingsmeadow), Everton (Walton Hall Park) and West Ham (Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham & Redbridge) currently have a hybrid pitch.

Williamson, who fell awkwardly while chasing possession, was replaced after 15 minutes of Wednesday's match.

The 26-year-old immediately signalled to be replaced, before being led down the tunnel with club medics. The extent of her injury is still unknown.

Eidevall later implied the Leigh Sports Village pitch may have had an impact, saying: "You see the pitch, it is a pitch that has a lot more to [be desired].

"I think it's going to continue here with the schedule we have and pitches like that, players are going to get injured.

"That is something that we all need to improve on, the facilities where we play, so we can keep the players on the pitch."

In January, the Swedish coach said "emotional" decisions about investment in women's football should be avoided amid growing calls for clubs to have undersoil pitch heating.

He added: "We need to take good decisions on where the investment should be going to grow the game in the long term and I'm very doubtful that should be put into undersoil heating at the moment."

Williamson becomes the latest concern for Eidevall, in the absence of captain Kim Little, Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead and last season's top scorer Vivianne Miedema.

Her injury will also cause great concern to England manager Sarina Wiegman, with less than 100 days to go until the World Cup.