Close menu
The FA Cup - Semi-finals
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0Man UtdManchester United0
Manchester United win 7-6 on penalties

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd (6-7 on pens): Victor Lindelof scores winning penalty to set up first all-Manchester FA Cup final

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Wembley

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments1026

Manchester United set up a first FA Cup final against Manchester City after beating Brighton in a tense penalty shootout at a rain-lashed Wembley Stadium.

In a match that finished goalless after extra time it fell to United defender Victor Lindelof to score the decisive spot-kick after Solly March sent his effort high over the bar.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side have reached their second domestic final of the season, having won the Carabao Cup in February.

In a scrappy semi-final that fell short of expectations, both goalkeepers excelled with David de Gea making several fine saves and Brighton's Robert Sanchez brilliantly turning away Marcus Rashford's deflected effort in extra time.

March's miss came after 12 successful penalties, before Lindelof stepped up to set up a mouth-watering all-Manchester encounter back at the national stadium on 3 June.

City beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the other semi-final on Saturday.

United battle through

United had to show reserves of stamina and resilience to come through against a fine Brighton side who went into this match as favourites in the eyes of many.

And in the aftermath of their embarrassing Europa League collapse against Sevilla, there was additional pressure on Ten Hag's men.

It proved a stop-start affair with too many interruptions to allow any proper rhythm, although there were moments of excitement at either end before matters were settled from the spot.

United now have the opportunity to go toe-to-toe City in the final, an encounter both sides - and the city of Manchester - will relish.

It certainly adds extra sheen to this season for United, who are in a good position to secure a place in next season's Champions League via the league and now have the chance to add a second piece of silverware against their arch-rivals at Wembley.

Heartbreak for Brighton

Brighton's players did their best to console a tearful March after his penalty miss - a heartbreaking moment for a man who has been such an integral part of the Seagulls' superb rise.

March's name was chanted loudly amid the disappointment felt by Brighton's fans - and the pain will be even more acute for Roberto de Zerbi's side after coming into this match in superb form.

Brighton had chances to reach their first FA Cup Final since losing to United in 1983, forcing De Gea into saves from Alexis Mac Allister and Julio Enciso and seeing Danny Welbeck head a presentable opportunity over, but overall could not quite summon their usual momentum.

They did at least have the game's outstanding player in the superb Moises Caicedo, but that will be no consolation after a cruel defeat.

There is still plenty for this exciting Brighton side to play for in the remainder of the season as they are in contention for a European place - but this will be a bitter pill to swallow with hopes and expectations so high.

Player of the match

de GeaDavid de Gea

with an average of 7.20

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.82

  4. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.70

  5. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.63

  7. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.49

  8. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    6.49

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.45

  10. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.30

  11. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.02

  13. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    5.82

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    7.03

  3. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.49

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.25

  8. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.21

  9. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    6.10

  10. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.93

  12. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    5.77

  13. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    5.75

  14. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    5.64

  15. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.54

  16. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.09

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 13Groß
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 7March
  • 20EncisoSubstituted forVeltmanat 67'minutes
  • 22MitomaBooked at 90mins
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Colwill
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 26Ayari
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 40Buonanotte
  • 57Offiah

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forMalaciaat 101'minutes
  • 2LindelöfBooked at 97mins
  • 23ShawBooked at 53mins
  • 20Dalot
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 36mins
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 62'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forSabitzerat 90'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forWeghorstat 101'minutes
  • 10Rashford
  • 9MartialSubstituted forSanchoat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Malacia
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 17Fred
  • 25Sancho
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 33Williams
  • 36Elanga
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
81,445

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0(6), Manchester United 0(7).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0(6), Manchester United 0(7).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(6), Manchester United 0(7). Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot is too high. Solly March should be disappointed.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(6), Manchester United 0(6). Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(6), Manchester United 0(5). Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(5), Manchester United 0(5). Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(5), Manchester United 0(4). Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(4), Manchester United 0(4). Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(4), Manchester United 0(3). Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(3), Manchester United 0(3). Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(3), Manchester United 0(2). Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(2), Manchester United 0(2). Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(2), Manchester United 0(1). Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(1), Manchester United 0(1). Casemiro (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0(1), Manchester United 0. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  17. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Manchester United 0.

  18. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Manchester United 0.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  20. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

1026 comments

  • Comment posted by on vacation, today at 19:29

    Fantastic game. Brighton are a credit to the premier league

    • Reply posted by LuvvinIt, today at 19:40

      LuvvinIt replied:
      in what way? why? just another football team with no trophies and no future.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:28

    Heartbreaking way to lose and March had a brilliant game. You did yourselves proud Brighton

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:33

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Well, this result has taken all the fun out of the great day that everybody was having since the Newcastle thrashing of Spurs.
      Man Utd are such party poopers.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 19:28

    Man Utd will get hammered in the final.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well it is not so easy winning two trophies when you are going for the quadruple

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 19:30

    Cometh the hour, cometh the Ice Man! Lindelof has always struggled with having Maguire as his partner, he's miles better, and partnered well with Shaw. The whole team is more confident without Maguire, please sell him this summer!!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:37

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Bring on the Final

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 19:29

    Felt so sorry for Solly, Brighton didn't deserve to lose, from a Saints fan

    • Reply posted by LuvvinIt, today at 19:42

      LuvvinIt replied:
      its his onw fault can't kick a ball on target from 12 yards and hes supposed to be a professional, my grandad could have done better ha ha

  • Comment posted by Cymro, today at 19:37

    United fan here of over 60 years - Brighton, you were the better side and unlucky to lose. Your approach is refreshing and your position in the league well deserved, I genuinely wish you good luck for the future and hope you continue to shake up the established order.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 20:06

      lee roy replied:
      60 years and I bet you still have no idea where Manchester is.

  • Comment posted by Zapi, today at 19:27

    Unlucky Brighton, a very even game but penalties are a lottery at the end of the day

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 19:44

      Youwhat replied:
      So glad we crept over the line. But aren't Brighton a credit to the Premier league.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:27

    Brighton played well, nice to see Weghorst be great under pressure with that composed penalty, and this proves Maguire should NEVER BE PLAYING AGAIN! Shaw did a better job at CB. Unlucky Brighton and Man United? Good defense.

    • Reply posted by Ribbo, today at 19:30

      Ribbo replied:
      All the pens apart from the one that banana'd in to the crowd were great.

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 19:29

    Amazing what you can achieve without Harry Maguire. Southgate, take note.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good job he was not playing against Liverpool or Man City

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:28

    Penalties what a terrible way to go out of a competition for any team. But then again, what is the alternative?
    40 years on and Brighton undone by Man Utd once again.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:32

      Hello replied:
      Soccer is AMAZING 😂

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 19:31

    Brighton you did the south coast proud, whatever team you support, unlucky lads, Saints fan

  • Comment posted by Carollyn, today at 19:32

    Ha! Take that haters. Evenly matched (apart from Pawson obviously), painful having to listen to Danny "I hate Utd" Murphy all the way through. Unlucky Brighton penalties are a lottery.

    • Reply posted by Psunited1999, today at 19:37

      Psunited1999 replied:
      Murphy was shocking, even when a BHA player put a pass out of play it was “unlucky” disgraceful

  • Comment posted by Horitabeltza, today at 19:28

    How is it possible for Maguire to play before Lindelof?

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:50

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Because he's a top player. Look at his stats.

  • Comment posted by TheWumag, today at 19:32

    Man utd fan, happy as,but gutted for
    Brighton. Great team hate penalties

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 19:28

    Commiserations to Solly March. The intimidation clearly got to him; he didn’t look confident at all. It’s a team game though - if your team hasn’t won by 120 mins + 6 pens in, it’s really not all on you.

    • Reply posted by LuvvinIt, today at 19:51

      LuvvinIt replied:
      What a numpty, how can you balloon the bar into space in front of your fans ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 19:28

    de Gea must be the worst goalkeeper to have on penalties, he doesn't even try. Falls to the floor to his right every time.