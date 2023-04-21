Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Man Utd v Brighton: Football looked very different in 1983 FA Cup final

FA Cup semi-final: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 April Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says appearing in the FA Cup semi-final is an "honour" and that his side will play with "emotion" against Manchester United at Wembley.

The Seagulls are one win from reaching the final for the first time since 1983 when they lost to United in a replay.

"We are excited. We want to play with our DNA," added Italian De Zerbi.

"Since working in the UK, you understand the importance of the FA Cup. It's special."

United have fond memories of Wembley this season, having beaten Newcastle there to win the Carabao Cup in February.

But they return to the national stadium after a poor defeat against Sevilla in Spain sent them crashing out of the Europa League.

'We have to love the pressure'

Brighton are enjoying an outstanding season. In addition to their FA Cup run, they sit seventh in the Premier League and are pushing for a place in Europe.

They also defeated United in their only meeting so far this season, a 2-1 win at Old Trafford back in August.

De Zerbi said his players had to learn to deal with the pressure of playing in high-stakes matches as Brighton look to end the season in style.

"We have to love the pressure," he added.

"We have to get used to it. Playing these types of games is an honour and I have no doubts about my team.

"Manchester United are one of the best teams in the UK. If you want to improve and become better, you have to play this type of game.

"We are speaking about Europe, so we need to compete to become bigger."

'We need a huge step forward'

Manchester United have bounced back from recent setbacks and they will need to do so again if they are to finish the season with two domestic trophies and a top-four finish.

After losing 7-0 at Liverpool on 5 March, the Red Devils defeated Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League and, more recently, they beat Brentford 1-0 after losing at Newcastle in the previous match.

"We know what to do and we need a huge step forward, higher standards, a better performance to beat Brighton, because that's a tough team," said United boss Erik ten Hag.

"We know it's going to be a completely different opponent, a completely different style."

Team news

De Zerbi said no-one had been completely ruled out for Sunday when asked on Friday.

Defender Joel Veltman and forward Evan Ferguson have been struggling with injuries.

"The situation with their injuries is not clear yet," added De Zerbi. "We have another two days and we have time to understand and analyse the decision."

Marcus Rashford could start for Manchester United after returning from injury as a substitute against Sevilla.

Bruno Fernandes is available after serving a suspension in the last match.