Match ends, Manchester City 3, Sheffield United 0.
Riyad Mahrez scored the first hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958 as Manchester City kept their quest for the Treble on course by outclassing Sheffield United at Wembley.
The Blades battled gamely throughout and even missed a big early chance when Iliman Ndiaye saw his shot saved by Stefan Ortega but once Mahrez scored his first from the spot two minutes before half-time, City made their class count.
The Algerian opened the scoring after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva, before taking advantage of a wide-open Sheffield United defence to score the second with a solo effort just after the hour.
Mahrez then got his third - the first in a semi-final in this competition since Alex Dawson achieved the feat for Manchester United in 1958 - when he swept Jack Grealish's cross past Wes Foderingham after 66 minutes.
It gave City manager Pep Guardiola the luxury of taking off key men such as Erling Haaland, Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in readiness for what is shaping up as a defining Premier League title meeting with current leaders Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
City and Guardiola have had a highly satisfactory week after reaching the Champions League semi-final, setting up an FA Cup final with either Brighton or Manchester United and seeing main rivals Arsenal drop points in the league.
Relentless Man City march on
Manchester City manager Guardiola could have been forgiven for making widespread use of his vast resources of talent following his admission that they were "exhausted" after successfully coming through the Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich, and with that clash with Arsenal on the horizon.
Not a bit of it.
Guardiola made adjustments, such as playing Ortega ahead of Ederson in goal, but the sight of Haaland up front made his and City's intentions clear.
They want all three big prizes - the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup - and are currently on one of those relentless rolls that gives them a huge chance of matching Manchester United's feat in 1999.
On this occasion there was no need for Haaland's goals - the Norwegian handing over penalty duties to Mahrez after missing in Munich.
Guardiola always appears to have one player, and many more, who rises to the occasion and this time it was Mahrez.
City look an increasingly ominous proposition and they have put themselves in the perfect position to have the greatest season in the club's history.
Blades still have eyes on the prize
The debate about whether FA Cup semi-finals should be played at Wembley opened up again as vast swathes of empty seats were in evidence for what is traditionally regarded as one of the great showpiece occasions.
There is no question the atmosphere was subdued at times as this one-sided game played out but the counter argument might be made by Sheffield United's fans who clearly relished the Wembley experience and gave their team magnificent support.
In reality, they will have known it would have been a huge shock had they toppled Manchester City's selection of superstars but come the final whistle they were already turning their attention to what is undoubtedly their top priority this season - promotion to the Premier League.
The Blades are in a superb position to go up automatically as they stand seven points clear of Luton Town in third place with a game in hand and going up, along with reaching an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, would constitute a truly outstanding season for manager Paul Heckingbottom and his team.
Player of the match
MahrezRiyad Mahrez
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number82Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number18Player nameOrtegaAverage rating
6.56
Sheffield United
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameNdiayeAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number8Player nameBergeAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number18Player nameFoderinghamAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number2Player nameBaldockAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number16Player nameNorwoodAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzicAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number12Player nameEganAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number19Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number4Player nameFleckAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number36Player nameJebbisonAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number6Player nameBashamAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number13Player nameLoweAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number9Player nameMcBurnieAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number17Player nameCoulibalyAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number10Player nameSharpAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number20Player nameBogleAverage rating
5.88
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 3-4-3
- 18Ortega
- 2Walker
- 25Akanji
- 14Laporte
- 8GündoganSubstituted forPhillipsat 75'minutes
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forLewisat 81'minutes
- 21Gómez
- 19Álvarez
- 26Mahrez
- 9HaalandSubstituted forFodenat 68'minutes
- 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 4Phillips
- 5Stones
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 31Ederson
- 47Foden
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15AhmedhodzicSubstituted forCoulibalyat 76'minutes
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 2BaldockSubstituted forBogleat 76'minutes
- 8BergeSubstituted forBashamat 75'minutes
- 16NorwoodBooked at 74mins
- 4FleckSubstituted forSharpat 66'minutes
- 13Lowe
- 36JebbisonSubstituted forMcBurnieat 58'minutes
- 29Ndiaye
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 10Sharp
- 17Coulibaly
- 20Bogle
- 26Clark
- 30Arblaster
- 35Brooks
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 69,603
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Sheffield United 0.
Post update
Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Bernardo Silva.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle replaces George Baldock.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ismaila Coulibaly replaces Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Basham replaces Sander Berge.
Booking
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- Bound by fate, a car accident and a dog! A warm-hearted Aussie rom-com about a flawed, funny couple getting it all utterly wrong
- Explore the other side of the games you love: A collection of documentaries about The Dark Side of Sport
Manchester City were a class above and were going to take some beating.
Ilkay Gundogan goes under the radar a lot of the time but for me he’s Manchester City’s best player.
You got a very good chance of winning football games when he’s in the team. Awesome player.
Hope you hammer Man Utd in the final.
UTB for promotion.
This game was a good test for us
Our goal is promotion and hopefully we will get the job done by the end of the week