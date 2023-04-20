Last updated on .From the section League One

Paul Warne (left) took charge of Derby in September, the same month that Dino Maamria replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as Burton manager

Derby County boss Paul Warne says their rivalry with Burton Albion is no longer a "David and Goliath" battle.

The last time Derby played in the Premier League in 2008, Burton were still a non-league side.

On Saturday, the play-off chasing Rams host an in-form Brewers side that are close to being assured of League One safety after a difficult campaign.

"The difference between the top team and bottom team in League One on their day is zero," Warne said.

"If both teams are at their very best if should be an exciting game.

"I don't think it's David and Goliath or anything crazy like that. You just have to look at the recent form to see that it is a lot closer than that."

While just 12 miles of the A38 and nine league place separate the two sides, in football terms a chasm has historically been between them.

They only met for the first time in a competitive game in 2016 - a Championship match Burton famously won.

Derby have only managed one win against the Brewers in five games to date, with the two sides sharing the points in December in what was their first meeting in the third tier.

'Burton will have no fear'

In the lead up to the their trip to Pride Park, Burton have won four of their past eight matches - a run that included beating high-flying Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, before holding play-off hopefuls Bolton to a draw.

Meanwhile, Derby are unbeaten in four games, having lost three before that to drop outside the top six.

Warne knows Burton will be "fully confident they can cause an upset".

"I don't think they come as massive underdogs," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"They will come here with confidence, they won't come with any fear."

Burton boss Dino Maamria says he has been focused on getting his side mentally prepared for what they see as their biggest local showdown.

When asked what he thought about Derby not viewing it the same way, with traditionally bigger regional rivalries elsewhere, the Brewers boss said: "It's a derby game, no doubt about that.

"We don't live far away, it's the closest team to us. It's a derby day for us. And we won't hide that from our players.

"I have to prepare them mentally. Psychologically they have to be ready for it."