Fabio Paratici resigns as Tottenham managing director following ban from football

Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football with immediate effect.

Paratici was given a 30-month ban from Italian football in January and Fifa extended his suspension "to have worldwide effect".

More to follow.

