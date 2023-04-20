Fabio Paratici resigns as Tottenham managing director following ban from football
From the section Tottenham
Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football with immediate effect.
Paratici was given a 30-month ban from Italian football in January and Fifa extended his suspension "to have worldwide effect".
More to follow.
