A final-day, head-to-head showdown is assured to settle the Scottish Championship title after leaders Dundee were held at home by Cove Rangers.
Queen's Park, now two points behind, have the chance to go top when they visit Greenock Morton on Saturday ahead of Dundee's visit next Friday.
Cove move a point clear of Hamilton Academical off the bottom and within two of Arbroath.
The visitors frustrated their hosts before surviving intense late pressure.
A looping header from Dundee centre-half Lee Ashcroft on to the roof net was the only threat from either side in a tense first half.
With former Dark Blues manager Paul Hartley unable to name a full complement of substitutes because of injuries, fitness began to tell and midfielder Lyall Cameron stung the palms of visiting goalkeeper Scott Fox before Ashcroft sent another header off the outside of a post in the final, dramatic seconds.
Despite the point, Cove could be left in a head-to-head of their own with Hamilton to avoid automatic relegation should Arbroath win away to Partick Thistle on Saturday as Dundee head to Queen's Park's temporary home at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview now unbeaten in nine games for theirs.
As Dundee manager Gary Bowyer told the BBC after the game, with the match being shown live on the BBC Scotland channel, "you couldn't have scripted it better".
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: "We've got to focus on the positives. I thought we were a little slow in our tempo in the first half, but second half we came out with a better urgency in our play.
"In the second-half, we peppered their goal. We had a lot of attempts at goal. What we didn't do was make the goalkeeper work enough, but there are lots of things we can take from this game and it makes it exciting now for next week."
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley: "I thought the players were incredible. It's not a beauty contest coming here to try to get some kind of result - I thought they were resilient, attitude, discipline, work-rate.
"We knew we wouldn't create many chances, we went with a system to try to frustrate Dundee, we knew the home fans would get at them pretty quickly and they didn't cut us open too many times. It is a great point for us as we've given ourselves a slight chance - everybody had written us off, but we showed we have a bit of character about us."
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Legzdins
- 15Mulligan
- 5Sweeney
- 14Ashcroft
- 3MarshallBooked at 86mins
- 17McCowanSubstituted forClampinat 87'minutes
- 34MaguireBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 87'minutes
- 25Cameron
- 11HannantSubstituted forMcMullanat 72'minutes
- 7JakubiakSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
- 16Robinson
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 8Byrne
- 9Thomas
- 18McMullan
- 21Lawlor
- 22Williamson
- 28Fisher
- 31Clampin
- 42Reedy
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Fox
- 3Naismith
- 5Ross
- 26ReynoldsBooked at 59mins
- 20LongridgeSubstituted forDunneat 43'minutes
- 6NeillBooked at 23mins
- 17Longstaff
- 16VigursSubstituted forGlassat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 4Scully
- 2Logan
- 9MegginsonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forWestonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Weston
- 19Bangala
- 22Dunne
- 23Gourlay
- 25Glass
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 6,862
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Cove Rangers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Kwame Thomas (Dundee) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lyall Cameron (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Williamson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Naismith.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Ryan Clampin replaces Luke McCowan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Ben Williamson replaces Barry Maguire.
Booking
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Tony Weston replaces Mitch Megginson.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke McCowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lyall Cameron (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.