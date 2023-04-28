Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leah Galton opened the scoring with her ninth WSL goal of the season

Manchester United moved six points clear at the top of the Women's Super League after Millie Turner's stoppage time header secured victory at Aston Villa on Friday evening.

They appeared set for a massive setback in their quest for a maiden WSL title when Rachel Daly scored twice in the first half for Villa, either side of a Leah Galton strike.

The England international now has 17 WSL goals this season, the joint most in the league.

However, Nikita Parris pulled United level again on the hour mark, before Turner powered in a Katie Zelem free kick in the fourth minute of added time to seal three points in one of the most exciting games of the season.

Villa hit the bar twice, while United were denied a goal shortly before half-time due to a questionable foul on home goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

United are now six points ahead of Manchester City, who play on Sunday, while they are seven clear of reigning champions Chelsea, who do not play this weekend due to Champions League commitments and now have three games in hand on the leaders.

Turner snatches win in scintillating game

Centre-back Turner has been key for a United defence which before tonight had kept more WSL clean sheets than concede league goals before this match.

However it is at the other end where she has perhaps made her two most important contributions this season with last gasp headers - away to Arsenal in November and then tonight.

It came right at the end of a game where United's dreams of a maiden WSL title - just five years after they were founded - appeared to be turning into a nightmare.

Not even the tightest back line in England could cope with Daly on this form for long periods, nor with Villa's threat from set-pieces.

United sold Lucy Staniforth to Villa in January. That sale appeared priceless to their title rivals when the midfielder's perfectly driven corner after nine minutes was met with a Daly header that looped over Mary Earps and inside the far post.

Staniforth almost repeated the trick midway through the first half, finding Anna Patten with an identical corner which the centre back guided just higher than Daly and off the crossbar.

The visitors were sparked into life by Daly's opener and levelled six minutes later through Galton, who evaded her marker and slid home Ona Batlle's superb low cross from the right.

United came close to taking the lead, Villa goalkeeper Hampton making a fine reaction save from Galton, however Daly was in irrepressible form.

Her swivelling volley from Maz Pacheco's low cross moved her level with City's Khadija Shaw in the WSL Golden Boot table.

