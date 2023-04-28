Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester United Women 3.
Manchester United moved six points clear at the top of the Women's Super League after Millie Turner's stoppage time header secured victory at Aston Villa on Friday evening.
They appeared set for a massive setback in their quest for a maiden WSL title when Rachel Daly scored twice in the first half for Villa, either side of a Leah Galton strike.
The England international now has 17 WSL goals this season, the joint most in the league.
However, Nikita Parris pulled United level again on the hour mark, before Turner powered in a Katie Zelem free kick in the fourth minute of added time to seal three points in one of the most exciting games of the season.
Villa hit the bar twice, while United were denied a goal shortly before half-time due to a questionable foul on home goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.
United are now six points ahead of Manchester City, who play on Sunday, while they are seven clear of reigning champions Chelsea, who do not play this weekend due to Champions League commitments and now have three games in hand on the leaders.
Turner snatches win in scintillating game
Centre-back Turner has been key for a United defence which before tonight had kept more WSL clean sheets than concede league goals before this match.
However it is at the other end where she has perhaps made her two most important contributions this season with last gasp headers - away to Arsenal in November and then tonight.
It came right at the end of a game where United's dreams of a maiden WSL title - just five years after they were founded - appeared to be turning into a nightmare.
Not even the tightest back line in England could cope with Daly on this form for long periods, nor with Villa's threat from set-pieces.
United sold Lucy Staniforth to Villa in January. That sale appeared priceless to their title rivals when the midfielder's perfectly driven corner after nine minutes was met with a Daly header that looped over Mary Earps and inside the far post.
Staniforth almost repeated the trick midway through the first half, finding Anna Patten with an identical corner which the centre back guided just higher than Daly and off the crossbar.
The visitors were sparked into life by Daly's opener and levelled six minutes later through Galton, who evaded her marker and slid home Ona Batlle's superb low cross from the right.
United came close to taking the lead, Villa goalkeeper Hampton making a fine reaction save from Galton, however Daly was in irrepressible form.
Her swivelling volley from Maz Pacheco's low cross moved her level with City's Khadija Shaw in the WSL Golden Boot table.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33PachecoBooked at 90mins
- 10Dali
- 12StaniforthBooked at 27mins
- 31LittlejohnBooked at 32minsSubstituted forLehmannat 63'minutes
- 19Blindkilde Brown
- 8Daly
- 88NobbsBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 21Leat
- 22Magill
- 24Keitley
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 5MannionSubstituted forTurnerat 87'minutes
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10ZelemBooked at 70mins
- 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 77'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forBøe Risaat 90+1'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forGarcíaat 77'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 21Turner
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
- Attendance:
- 4,176
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester United Women 3.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester United Women 3. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).
Booking
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa replaces Ella Toone.
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Millie Turner replaces Aoife Mannion.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Williams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucía García.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Lucy Staniforth tries a through ball, but Jordan Nobbs is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Rachel Williams is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Mary Earps tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women).
