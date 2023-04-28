Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool2MillwallMillwall3

Blackpool 2-3 Millwall: Seasiders relegated to League One after defeat by Lions

By Jay FreemanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments233

Blackpool have picked up just 10 wins from their 45 Championship games this season, the joint fewest number of victories in the league
Blackpool have picked up just 10 wins from their 45 Championship games this season, the joint-fewest number of victories in the league

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship after defeat by play-off chasing Millwall in a thrilling game at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders' two-season stay in the division came to an end with a game to go despite the hosts twice levelling the scores after the Lions took the lead.

Tom Bradshaw scored in either half for the visitors, with Jerry Yates levelling with a penalty and Lewis Fiorini equalising with a stunning strike from long range.

But Fiorini later brought down Duncan Watmore, leading to Zian Flemming scoring from the spot to win it for Millwall and ensuring the hosts will play third-tier football next season.

Blackpool are now three points behind Huddersfield in 21st and two points behind 22nd-placed Reading, but with the Terriers playing the Royals in the final game of the season it means the Seasiders are unable to leapfrog both.

Millwall move up to fifth and are three points clear of seventh place, with a home match against play-off rivals Blackburn concluding their campaign.

First Championship club relegated

Knowing they needed to get a result to avoid becoming the first club to be relegated from the Championship this season, Blackpool got off to the worst possible start.

Flemming and Jamie Shackleton combined on the right wing before teeing up Ryan Leonard, who found Bradshaw to slot past Seasiders keeper Dan Grimshaw within just two minutes.

Sad Blackpool fan
Fans fell back in love with Blackpool in recent seasons but they must now watch their side in League One

Blackpool rallied as the first half ticked down, with Morgan Rogers forcing Lions goalkeeper George Long into a fine save shortly before the hosts were awarded a penalty.

CJ Hamilton went to ground under pressure from Shackleton, who made slight contact with the Blackpool forward, with Yates duly converting after referee Matt Donohue pointed to the spot.

There was a nervy atmosphere on the Lancashire coast with both sides needing victory. Millwall's play-off aims rested on them returning to the Den with three points.

The game tipped in Millwall's favour once again when Bradshaw scored his second with a tremendous composed finish, having been played through by a superb Watmore pass.

There was more drama to come as Fiorini scored his first goal in over a year, and his first for Blackpool, courtesy of his drive from distance.

But his joy did not last for long as, just minutes later, he fouled Watmore in his own box leading to the Lions' winning penalty and bringing an end to Blackpool's stay in the second tier.

The hosts' misery was compounded late on when Jordan Gabriel was stretchered off, leading to 13 minutes of stoppage time.

Highs and lows

After the highs of promotion to the Premier League in 2010, the lows soon followed with anger at the club's ownership, supporters vowing not to attend matches and a freefall down to League Two.

Neil Critchley, in his first managerial position, reinvigorated Blackpool, taking them up from League One via the play-offs in his first full season with the club in 2021.

Stephen Dobbie
Stephen Dobbie is Blackpool's third boss this season

After keeping Blackpool in the Championship with a 16th-placed finish in their first campaign back, he then left to join Steven Gerrard as his assistant at Aston Villa last summer.

In stepped Michael Appleton for a second spell in charge but, following a run of one win in 11 games, he departed in January with the Tangerines in a relegation battle.

Veteran boss Mick McCarthy stepped in to oversee the rest of the season with the club three points off safety on his arrival but wins were hard to come by under his tenure.

March's 6-0 thumping of fellow strugglers QPR gave glimpses of hope but losses soon followed as they plummeted towards the drop zone.

Following a dispiriting defeat at home to fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Easter Monday, however, McCarthy's short spell in charge came to an end as he left with the club now deep in the relegation mix.

Stephen Dobbie, who had coached in a development role at Blackpool, was left with the unenviable task of keeping them in the division.

Despite wins against Wigan and Birmingham, however, he could not prolong their stay in the Championship.

Wigan will join Blackpool in the third tier if they fail to win at Reading on Saturday.

Blackpool interim boss Stephen Dobbie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I thought in the first half we didn't play the way we have been playing. I let the lads know what was expected of them and I thought they came out the traps in the second half.

"The second goal was very poor from our point of view and we were the ones trying to go for it but then they got the penalty.

"The lads gave everything and I can't fault their effort. We just lost our way a little bit, we started to find our way and the half-time whistle probably came at the wrong time for us.

"I said when I came in, could we get to the second-from-last game and still be in with a shout? We looked as if we were dead and buried but full credit to the boys.

"I'm hurting like everyone else because everyone knows what this club means to me."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"We changed formation to a 5-2-3, but an attacking version, just to change the players' mentality because our form hasn't been good enough.

"We haven't managed to get momentum, but at this stage of the season lots of teams around us are doing exactly the same thing.

"There is pressure, nerves and something to lose. Because we had dropped out of the top six it almost felt like we weren't hanging on to something.

"I thought the players showed a lot of character and scored some very good goals. I felt we deserved to win the game, but it wasn't an easy game for sure.

"Blackpool did everything they can to win the game but unfortunately for them they are going to have to rebuild and regroup."

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Gabriel
  • 31Nelson
  • 3HusbandSubstituted forBowlerat 64'minutes
  • 24Lyons
  • 8FioriniBooked at 74minsSubstituted forHolmesat 79'minutes
  • 28Patino
  • 25RogersBooked at 90mins
  • 10Anderson
  • 22HamiltonSubstituted forEkpitetaat 84'minutes
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 11Bowler
  • 16Carey
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 38Holmes
  • 46Trybull

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Long
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5CooperBooked at 26mins
  • 16ShackletonSubstituted forMcNamaraat 81'minutes
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23SavilleBooked at 32mins
  • 17StylesSubstituted forMaloneat 81'minutes
  • 10FlemmingBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBurkeat 86'minutes
  • 9BradshawBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBennettat 86'minutes
  • 19WatmoreSubstituted forBureyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 7Burke
  • 11Malone
  • 14Burey
  • 20Bennett
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 2, Millwall 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Millwall 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Andrew Lyons.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josh Bowler (Blackpool).

  6. Post update

    Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Malone (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Burke.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Burey (Millwall) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Mason Bennett with a headed pass following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Tyler Burey tries a through ball, but Scott Malone is caught offside.

  10. Booking

    Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Blackpool).

  12. Post update

    Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Patino (Blackpool).

  14. Post update

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool).

  18. Post update

    Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Oliver Burke replaces Zian Flemming.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Mason Bennett replaces Tom Bradshaw.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

233 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheerbedlam, today at 22:15

    Sorry to see Blackpool relegated as Everton fans were looking forward to a day out to the seaside next season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Yeah, was so looking forward to the Blackpool vs Everton clash next season.
      Everton fans will just have to make do with visiting the South Wales coast instead.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:06

    Blackpool fans throwing CO2 cartridge at millwall keeper Long was disgusting.

  • Comment posted by firestick, today at 22:21

    Blackpool relegated as Reading and Huddersfield are playing each other

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 22:18

    Blackpool are a very good L1 side. In the Championship where teams are ‘gifted’ parachute payments Burnley, Sheffield United etc. the playing field is not level. Scrap the payments.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 22:23

      Andrew replied:
      What's up doc? You're comment is definitely loony tunes

  • Comment posted by sglosjanner, today at 22:10

    Seaside derbies against Fleetwood and, possibly, Morecambe

    • Reply posted by Brendy Wendy, today at 22:21

      Brendy Wendy replied:
      Let’s hope so

      Plenty of Reading fans in the NW will be joining you

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:12

    Right someone is going to point out how thick I am, apt user name etc etc. but can blackpool not finish above Huddetsfield still technically?

    • Reply posted by Masterath, today at 22:14

      Masterath replied:
      Huddersfield are yet to play Reading.

  • Comment posted by west ham Tony, today at 22:20

    Almost every team in the bottom half played in the PL... Crazy

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:47

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Amazing that of the bottom 12 teams only Bristol Ciry and Rotherham haven't played in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Robert Atkinson, today at 22:10

    They were relegated the day they appointed McCarthy

    • Reply posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 22:12

      Boxinghagler1980 replied:
      And Appleton

  • Comment posted by c0nk3r5, today at 22:15

    What a cracking game. COYL
    Miiiiiiilllllll

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 22:16

    Thy where doomed when they appointed Appleton

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 22:20

    Looking at the bottom of the Championship, Huddersfield, Reading, Wigan as well - all (shortish) lived PL teams in the fairly recent past. Shows how difficult it is when you start struggling.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      When the "struggle" sets in it is very hard to get rid off.

  • Comment posted by ECFC1904, today at 22:14

    Love a trip to Blackpool, so quite pleased you went down. See you next season lads

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:07

    Big win for Millwall, and good luck for the promotion push. 1 more win to go.

    • Reply posted by gibandy1962, today at 22:16

      gibandy1962 replied:
      Please beat Blackburn Rovers

  • Comment posted by white star, today at 22:06

    COYL!

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:43

    Cracking game that from a neutral perspective,good luck Millwall and hope you make the playoffs,commiserations to Blackpool and all the best in league 1.
    Bha man

  • Comment posted by LakeyLion, today at 22:19

    Thank goodness we’ve shown the kind of fight and finishing that has been so sorely lacking in many of the recent games.
    Bring on Blackburn.
    Come on you Lions. 🦁

  • Comment posted by Slowleftarm, today at 22:50

    I really think this should be the lead story on the football page. Millwall and Blackpool are well supported clubs with a long history and it was an important game.

  • Comment posted by x4ckjeya, today at 22:08

    Shame. Good away game Blackpool. Poor show by the home fans tonight

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:32

    As a neutral it would be nice to see Michael Carrick win the play-offs with Boro, but if Millwall go up instead it would certainly be interesting to see a refreshing new team in the league (yes I'm talking about the PL era before all you people tell me that footie wasn't invented in 1992)

    • Reply posted by Nige, today at 22:44

      Nige replied:
      And why would it be nice to see Michael Carrick win the play-offs?

  • Comment posted by Dom, today at 22:40

    Having read the comments, I’m getting a feeling that Huddersfield might be playing Reading at some point.

    • Reply posted by Rosie, today at 22:47

      Rosie replied:
      Town play Reading on the last game of the sesson. We still have Cardiff and Sheff Utd to play.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd432671067363185
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Millwall451911155446868
6Coventry4417151255451066
7Sunderland4417141363531065
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom441712155549663
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18Cardiff441310214053-1349
19QPR441211214369-2647
20Rotherham441016184860-1246
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool451011244772-2541
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

Top Stories