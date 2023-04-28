Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool1MillwallMillwall1

Blackpool v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Gabriel
  • 31Nelson
  • 3Husband
  • 24Lyons
  • 8Fiorini
  • 28Patino
  • 25Rogers
  • 10Anderson
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 11Bowler
  • 16Carey
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 38Holmes
  • 46Trybull

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Long
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5CooperBooked at 26mins
  • 16Shackleton
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23SavilleBooked at 32mins
  • 17Styles
  • 10FlemmingBooked at 24mins
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 19Watmore

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 7Burke
  • 11Malone
  • 14Burey
  • 20Bennett
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Charlie Patino (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Duncan Watmore (Millwall).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Callum Styles.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Ryan Leonard tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keshi Anderson (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by CJ Hamilton with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Millwall 1. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Blackpool. CJ Hamilton draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by George Long.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

  13. Post update

    Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

  14. Post update

    Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Charlie Patino (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Styles (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Saville.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd432671067363185
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Millwall451812155245766
7Sunderland4417141363531065
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom441712155549663
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18Cardiff441310214053-1349
19QPR441211214369-2647
20Rotherham441016184860-1246
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool451012234670-2442
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport