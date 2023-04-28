Blackpool v Millwall

Charlie Patino (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Grimshaw
- 4Gabriel
- 31Nelson
- 3Husband
- 24Lyons
- 8Fiorini
- 28Patino
- 25Rogers
- 10Anderson
- 22Hamilton
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 11Bowler
- 16Carey
- 21Ekpiteta
- 38Holmes
- 46Trybull
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Long
- 18Leonard
- 4Hutchinson
- 5CooperBooked at 26mins
- 16Shackleton
- 8Mitchell
- 23SavilleBooked at 32mins
- 17Styles
- 10FlemmingBooked at 24mins
- 9Bradshaw
- 19Watmore
Substitutes
- 2McNamara
- 7Burke
- 11Malone
- 14Burey
- 20Bennett
- 21Voglsammer
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Duncan Watmore (Millwall).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Callum Styles.
Offside, Millwall. Ryan Leonard tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.
Attempt missed. Keshi Anderson (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by CJ Hamilton with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.
Goal! Blackpool 1, Millwall 1. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Blackpool. CJ Hamilton draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Charlie Patino (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Callum Styles (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Saville.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duncan Watmore.
