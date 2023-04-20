Close menu
Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
RomaRoma4FeyenoordFeyenoord1

Europa League round-up: Roma score two in extra time to reach League semi-finals

Roma celebrate
Roma are bidding to win a European competition for the second successive year

Roma scored two goals in extra time to come from behind against Feyenoord and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Jose Mourinho's side, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, took the lead after an hour through Leonardo Spinazzola.

Igor Paixao's late goal looked to be sending the visitors through but Pablo Dybala struck in the 89th minute to force extra time in Rome.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini then made it 4-1 on the night as Roma won 4-2 on aggregate.

Roma also beat Feyenoord last season in the final of the Europa Conference League.

They face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals after the German side comfortably beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-1 in their second leg to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Italian giants Juventus narrowly booked their place in the last four with victory over Sporting Lisbon and will take on Sevilla next.

With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Adrien Rabiot netted after just nine minutes in Portugal to extend Juventus' advantage.

Former Tottenham forward Marcus Edwards equalised but Juventus held on to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui PatrícioBooked at 118mins
  • 23Mancini
  • 6SmallingSubstituted forÇelikat 78'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 34minsSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 72'minutes
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forDybalaat 73'minutesBooked at 108mins
  • 4Cristante
  • 8Matic
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 25WijnaldumSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 21'minutesSubstituted forKumbullaat 105'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 11BelottiSubstituted forAbrahamat 72'minutesBooked at 111mins

Substitutes

  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 9Abraham
  • 19Çelik
  • 20Camara
  • 21Dybala
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar

Feyenoord

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bijlow
  • 4Geertruida
  • 18TraunerSubstituted forDilrosunat 105'minutes
  • 33Hancko
  • 5HartmanBooked at 12minsSubstituted forLópezat 105'minutes
  • 10Kökcü
  • 20WiefferBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBullaudeat 105'minutes
  • 7JahanbakhshSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 74'minutes
  • 17SzymanskiSubstituted forPedersenat 90'minutes
  • 26IdrissiSubstituted forBarbosa da Paixãoat 64'minutes
  • 29GiménezBooked at 120mins

Substitutes

  • 2Pedersen
  • 6Rasmussen
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 11Dilrosun
  • 14Barbosa da Paixão
  • 15López
  • 21Marciano
  • 22Wellenreuther
  • 25Taabouni
  • 28Kasanwirjo
  • 30Bullaude
  • 48Milambo
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamFeyenoord
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home33
Away15
Shots on Target
Home13
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 4, Feyenoord 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Roma 4, Feyenoord 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Paixão with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  5. Dismissal

    Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord) is shown the red card.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord).

  9. Post update

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Rui Patrício (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Ibañez.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Pedersen (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Javairô Dilrosun (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).

  17. Post update

    Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  19. Booking

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Javairô Dilrosun (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th April 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal650183515
2PSV Eindhoven64111541113
3Bodø/Glimt6114510-54
4Zürich6105516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6420137614
2Rennes6330118312
3AEK Larnaca6123710-35
4Dynamo Kyiv6015511-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis6510124816
2Roma6312117410
3Ludogorets621389-17
4HJK Helsinki6015213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise6411117413
2Union Berlin640242212
3Sporting Braga631297210
4Malmö FF6006311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad6501102815
2Man Utd6501103715
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204410-66
4Omonia Nicosia6006312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord622213948
2FC Midtjylland622212848
3Lazio6222911-28
4SK Sturm Graz6222410-68

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg64201331014
2Nantes6303611-59
3FK Qarabag62229548
4Olympiakos6024211-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC631289-110
2Monaco631298110
3Trabzonspor630311929
4Red Star Belgrade6204911-26
View full Europa League tables

