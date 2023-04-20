Close menu

Scottish gossip: Celtic's Liel Abada, Hearts eye Nicky Devlin, Kevin Nisbet interest

Ajax and Benfica are interested in landing winger Liel Abada - whose contract with Celtic expires in 2026 - this summer. (Nicolo Schira via Scottish Sun)external-link

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has numerous teams chasing his signature as his contract in West Lothian runs out - with Hearts leading the chase. (Daily Record)external-link

Manager Lee Johnson admits derby hero Kevin Nisbet - watched by Galatasaray, Preston, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Sheffield United last weekend - might not be at Hibs much longer if he keeps playing as he did against Hearts. (The Scotsman)external-link

Former Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is not a "bona fide Premier League player" yet, according to his manager at Everton Sean Dyche. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Hibs are pushing to seal a summer move for Wales midfielder Jonny Williams, who is out of contract at Swindon Town at the end of the season. (Daily Record)external-link

If both Glasgow clubs qualify for the Champions League group stage next season, Uefa's coefficient would rank Rangers above runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Veteran Jonny Hayes is still top of Aberdeen's fitness charts at 35 and can play for many more years, according to manager Barry Robson as he handed the winger a contract extension. (Press & Journal)external-link

Boyhood Celtic fan James McFadden has lifted the lid on the three times he came close to playing for the Hoops, saying the move "didn't feel right". (Scottish Sun)external-link

Steven MacLean says his experience of 12 different clubs as a player could help him as he begins life as a manager with St Johnstone. (Glasgow Herald)external-link

