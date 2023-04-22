Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Davison's first half header was the only effort to beat Emily Mutch in the Motherwell goal until the final moment with Chelsea Cornet's nod also getting by

Rangers reached their first Women's Scottish Cup final since 2010 on a historic day at Hampden after dominating part-time Motherwell.

In the first ever domestic women's game at the national stadium, defender Hannah Davison headed in the opener after 17 minutes for Malky Thomson's side, who have already won this season's League Cup.

Spurning a plethora of chances, Rangers did not seal the victory until the final moments, when Chelsea Cornet's downward header crawled over the line.

The win sets up a meeting with either Glasgow City or Celtic, who contest the other semi-final at Hampden on Sunday (12:30 BST).

Many a hero has been sculpted at Hampden, and if part-time Motherwell were to deliver any sort of cup shock, a few in claret and amber would need to be wearing capes.

Jo Addie tried her best in not only blocking a goal-bound shot, but then throwing her head in front of Jenny Danielsson's effort from point-blank range to deny Rangers again.

No-one could deny Davison, though. Scotland international Sam Kerr picked the towering defender out with ease, and the reigning league champions' overwhelming dominance was finally rewarded.

Emily Mutch would have known her A-game must be on show, and while the clean sheet was already gone, if it wasn't for her, Rangers would have been out of sight by the break.

She flung a sprawling leg out to halt Rangers' top scorer Kirsty Howat's celebrations, in what was the pick of a quality bunch of saves.

In an otherwise quiet second period, Tessel Middag's thunderous strike cannoned off the crossbar after she connected sweetly with Danielsson's assist.

Victoria Esson was never threatened in the Rangers goal, but the slender advantage until the end of regulation time kept hope alive for Motherwell.

That though, evaporated, when Cornet met Middag's corner to glance in a header and put the tie to bed.

Player of the match - Tessel Middag