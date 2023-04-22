Glasgow City and Celtic will be back at Hampden on Sunday

Women's Scottish Cup semi-final: Glasgow City v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 23 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

A re-run of last year's final, at the national stadium. First against second in the league table after an enthralling 2-4 win for the latter at the weekend. A tasty Scottish Cup semi-final between Glasgow City and Celtic awaits.

Leanne Ross may have won the Scottish Cup seven times as a City player, but never once did the Scotland legend, who amassed over 130 appearances for her country, take to the Hampden Park turf.

On Sunday, though, she will be guiding her City side as manager against Celtic in the second Women's Scottish Cup semi-final of a historic weekend.

'I'm leading out the club I love at Hampden'

This time last week, Ross was undefeated as City manager. Having steered the club to 10 out of 11 possible victories as interim boss, the former captain took the role permanently on 8 March, with things plain-sailing since.

Until they faced Celtic last Sunday. Under Ross, City had only conceded two goals. Fran Alonso's side scored double that in one game. Their lead at the top of the table was cut to five points.

That was followed up by conceding an injury-time winner against Rangers on Wednesday. Two defeats in three days. Lead narrowed to two points after Celtic's own handsome 6-0 midweek success.

"We let ourselves down and we know that," said City's 27-time trophy lifter. "In these type of moments, you learn a lot about yourself and a lot about the characters you have in your team."

City are very much Ross' team. A total of 14 league titles, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups were claimed during her illustrious career at Petershill Park. Her legendary status is very much in tact.

"It's a huge honour for me to even have this position at the club, everybody knows that the club means an awful lot to me, I've spent a lot of my time here and invested a lot of my life into this club," said Ross.

'There are only three trophies to be won'

Ross may have quite the haul, but the player who most recently lifted this trophy - although the old one, since a new one has been made for this year's competition - is Celtic's Kelly Clark. That is spurring her and her team-mates on again.

"Last season gave us a taste for it and we crave that exact same feeling. As a footballer, it was the best feeling in the world," said the Scotland international.

The pair met at Tynecastle last term, with Alonso's side securing silverware - for the first time since 2010 - after Ireland international Izzy Atkinson's extra-time winner.

"I still watch Izzy's goal from last year if I am wanting to put a smile on my face, if I'm tired or if I am getting myself up for another big game, because it was the most amazing finale to a game," recalled Clark.

Nothing can be drawn from that contest, though, according to Alonso. Nothing can even be taken from the game last weekend, except momentum.

"Football is about momentum and we are on a fantastic run with it," said the Celtic boss. "The momentum and confidence is with us, we believe in ourselves and what we are doing."