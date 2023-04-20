Last updated on .From the section Football

Premier League managers talking during the 2021-22 season on pitch invasions and fan violence

Fans have been warned against pitch invasions as the season reaches its climax, to avoid a repeat of the "unwelcome scenes" last year.

Following a number of incidents last May, the Premier League and English Football League introduced automatic club bans for pitch invaders.

Governing bodies have issued a joint statement urging fans to "stay in the stands" as the season draws to a close.

"It is completely understandable that emotions run high," the statement said.

"Particularly at this stage of the season when there is so much to play for.

"However, we must remind supporters that in the interests of safety and wellbeing for everyone inside our stadiums, the pitch is for players, managers and officials, while the stands are there for fans to support their team."

The statement was signed by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, Premier League chief Richard Masters, EFL counterpart Trevor Birch, Football Supporters' Association head Kevin Miles, the director of the women's professional game, Kelly Simmons, and the chair of the FA's Alliance Committee, Jack Pearce.

The statement said any fans entering the pitch were breaking the law and putting "players, coaches, club staff and fellow fans at risk".

Last May, a fan was jailed after running on to the pitch and headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at the end of the Blades' Championship play-off semi-final shootout defeat by Nottingham Forest, while Huddersfield Town were fined £70,000 following a pitch invasion in the other Championship semi-final play-off.

Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen was assaulted at Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season as supporters invaded the pitch after Manchester City won the Premier League.

Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion at Goodison Park as the Toffees retained their top-flight status.

On the same night, Swindon Town players were "physically and verbally abused" after their League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Port Vale, while the other League Two semi-final between Mansfield and Northampton also ended in a pitch invasion.

Fans have been warned they risk facing club bans, police action and criminal records if they are involved in pitch invasions or caught using pyrotechnics.

"We know that this unacceptable behaviour is carried out by a minority of fans, and their actions do not represent most supporters, but they risk ruining the fantastic experience of a football match for everyone," the statement added.

"Our message is clear: fans must stay in the stands and avoid any unnecessary disruption at such a crucial point of the season."