Larne owner Kenny Bruce says there will a 'huge amount of emotion' as the team are crowned Premiership champions in Friday night's game against Linfield.

Bruce's cash injection of £5m in 2017 was the launchpad for Larne clinching a first Irish League title last week.

Tiernan Lynch's side will be presented with the Gibson Cup after the game in front of 3,500 fans at Inver Park.

"There will be a lot of emotion on Friday night - that will be the big one, it will be magnificent."

Larne sealed the title last Friday night with two games to spare after beating Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview.

Bruce was not at the game but he will travel to his hometown to witness the trophy presentation and join in the celebrations.

"I like being in the background so I didn't attend Crues game - I watched at home with family and friends. It was a bit of a relief and a bit overwhelming.

"Slowly but surely that elation has been building up to Friday night. I'll be a bit more emotional and it will be probably a bit exhausting but I'm looking forward to it.

"Friday night will be tough for me as there will be a huge amount of emotion throughout the whole community in Larne and across Inver Park. It's great for the league and football in Northern Ireland - the community has got behind us from day one. It will be a hugely proud day.

"When I look around Inver Park on Friday night and I will see the work that's gone into the stadium, the team, the academy, all the volunteers, the work that Gareth Clements and the board have done, I'm sure there will be a lot of tears from a lot of people and I'll find that very difficult to hold that in check.

"I was very confident we would get there eventually. I had total belief that there was a real appetite for football in Larne and a real belief that the manager, and the way he's developed over the last five and half years, would get there, no question about it. All we needed to do was provide him with the resources and the team."

Fresh targets

Larne denied Linfield a fifth straight title but the Blues will secure second place and and European qualification with a win over the new champions.

Bruce, who wants full-time scholarship programmes to be extended to all Premiership clubs, is already setting new goals for the Larne.

He added: "This gives us the platform to build on and kick on again. It gives us the opportunity to be a club that's won a title and hopefully any title or trophies we win going forward should be slightly more straightforward.

"This is a very special group that's created an unbelievable culture - if we keep them together and build upon that in the summer with one or two strategic recruitment hires then I think we'll be in a good place to challenge again next year.

"We want to be the first Irish League club to reach the group stages of European competition. We think we have the potential to do that. We'll be pushing really hard over the next few years to achieve that.

"It's a totally realistic target for Irish League clubs. Linfield were very close last year and I was absolutely devastated as they have been a great example of how to challenge in these competitions over many years. Once one club does it other clubs will follow suit."