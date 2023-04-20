Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Eoghan O'Connell has played for Bury and Rochdale as well as representing the Republic of Ireland at U21 level

National League: Wrexham v Boreham Wood Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales FM and the BBC Sport website.

Eoghan O'Connell says he is well aware of Wrexham's "massive" global profile but will not let that distract from the aim of securing promotion.

The club's popularity has grown since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became owners and the release of a Disney+ documentary series.

Wrexham will win the National League if they beat Boreham Wood on Saturday.

"My brother actually lives in America and he said you don't realise how big it is over there," O'Connell said.

"It's becoming very global, It's gone massive.

"I think as a team we haven't really tried to let it affect us.

"Obviously you see a lot of stuff. But I think to be fair to everyone we've kept our feet on the ground and concentrated on every game, and we'll do that again on Saturday."

Cork-born O'Connell is no stranger to high profile occasions - he played for Celtic in the Champions League and marked Lionel Messi when they faced Barcelona in 2016 at the Nou Camp.

But the 27-year-old says being part of a Wrexham team which secures a return to the Football League after an absence of 15 years would rank as a career highlight.

"It would 100% be right at the top," O'Connell told BBC Sport Wales.

"It would be a huge achievement to be involved with something like this and really, really excited about it.

Eoghan O'Connell in action for Celtic against Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the Uefa Champions League in 2016

"We've got that opportunity to get back in the [Football] League.

"It's obviously a big occasion for everyone but we've managed those expectations well all season and I think when that pressure's on you have to be able to manage it.

"We'll just do the same thing on Saturday, all prepared the exact same I'm sure as a team."

O'Connell joined Wrexham from League One Charlton Athletic on the final day of the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

He marked his debut by scoring the late winner as Wrexham won at Altrincham in February and has made 13 appearances as they have gone head to head with Notts County for the title.

"It was a huge draw for me to be involved with something like this," O'Connell said.

"It all happened quite quickly and it was a no brainer for me really.

"It's something I've always kind of wanted to be involved in my career, to be part of something like this on the up.

"It was too much of an opportunity to turn down really.

"I've really, really enjoyed being here so far and loved every minute of it.

"The players and the staff have made me really welcome from the first minute. There wasn't any time to settle in.

"The pressure was on and we needed to keep winning games and I think that helped me settle in a way because it was just so easy to fit in with all the lads and throw myself into it."