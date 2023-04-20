Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Wrexham became Wrexham owners in 2021

Football League promotion hopefuls Wrexham will face Chelsea as well as Manchester United in July in the United States.

The National League leaders face Chelsea on Wednesday, 19 July at Chapel Hill, North Carolina as part of the 2023 FC Series

They take on Man Utd at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego six days later.

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hope they will be a League Two side by then.

Chelsea and United will be on tour to prepare them for the 2023-24 season.

Wrexham are one win away from securing the National League title and a return to the EFL after a 15-year absence.

They can achieve that aim when they host Boreham Wood on Saturday, 22 April and will also use the summer trip to the United States to prepare for their new campaign.

The north Wales club are also planning two more games on the trip, one on 22 July and the other on 28 July.

Boss Phil Parkinson said: "Our tour of the United States will be an exciting part of the summer's build-up to the new season and something we will all be looking forward to in July."