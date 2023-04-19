Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Gary Caldwell has won nine and drawn eight of his 30 games in charge of Exeter City

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says the club's first season back in League One has been a "fantastic achievement".

The Grecians, who returned to the third tier after a decade in League Two, are 14th in the table.

They are the highest placed of the four sides to come up last season, with League Two champions Forest Green Rovers bottom and already relegated.

"It's been a really difficult season," said Caldwell, who replaced Matt Taylor as manager in October.

The club also lost many of Taylor's backroom staff when he left to join Championship side Rotherham United after 11 games.

They saw influential platers Matt Jay and Tim Dieng leave in January, while the club's top scorer Jevani Brown has not played for almost three months since being charged with assault.

"There's been a change of training styles, a change of playing styles, a turnover of players in January, so the season as a whole has not been easy for the football club," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"The first back at this level, to do what we have done and still have three games to go to get as many points as we can is a fantastic achievement.

"But we still have to keep going - there's work to do, and then we can assess the season a whole and prepare for next season."