Ben Lloyd, a lifelong Swansea City supporter, joined the club aged 12

Teenage midfielder Ben Lloyd has signed a new contract with Swansea City until the end of June 2026.

Lloyd, 18, is yet to play a competitive first team game but has featured regularly at under-18, under-21 and under-23 level over recent seasons.

He also scored 20 seconds after coming off the bench in a first team friendly win at Forest Green Rovers in 2021.

"Ben absolutely deserves his new three-year contract," said head coach Russell Martin.

"He is an outstanding young footballer, and he would have been in the Wales Under-21 squad recently but for injury.

"He is so young, but has so much promise, and he has continued to improve and develop over the last year.

"It's up to him now to make an impact and push to get to the first team as soon as he possibly can.

"It's another really good long-term prospect signed and committed to the club, which is excellent news."

Having represented Wales at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level Lloyd was initially named in Matty Jones' Wales Under-21s squad for a March friendly against Scotland in Spain.

He signed his first professional deal last summer and has made 21 appearances and scored six goals for Swansea's Under-21s this season and also featured in the FA Youth Cup.