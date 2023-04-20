Last updated on .From the section West Brom

About 2,000 West Brom fans protested before the home game against QPR on Easter Monday

West Bromwich Albion fans have shelved another protest against Baggies owner Guochuan Lai in a bid to unify the cause and be "together" over the final four Championship games.

Fans' group Action For Albion are adamant they are only pausing their season-long battle against Lai.

But they see it as counterproductive to hold a demonstration before the final home game against Norwich on 29 April.

"It's the right call to make. The only one, really," said organiser Ali Jones.

"We've pressed the pause button as we really, despite our best efforts, seem to have a real shot at the play-offs. "Fan groups can become so engrossed in the fight they actually forget why they're doing it.

"But this is merely a pause button. We will absolutely resume, but we need to be together, as one fanbase, to help get lads over the line."

Albion had an estimated 2,000 fans outside the ground when their last home game began against QPR on Easter Monday, of which half were still outside when Albion went 2-0 up inside 13 minutes.

They then trooped back in to see their side concede two goals and drop two points. But the Baggies have now won two successive away games to get back in the promotion mix - and the fans do not want any further distraction.

Where do Albion stand?

Having appeared to be out of the promotion play-off picture following the Good Friday defeat at Rotherham, Carlos Corberan's side have taken seven points from their past three games.

They briefly got back into the play-off zone when they won at Blackpool on Tuesday night, before dropping back to seventh as a result of Blackburn Rovers' draw against Coventry City.

They are back now to one point and one place outside the play-offs, but have a game in hand on Millwall, who are two points ahead.

Albion host former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray's Sunderland on Sunday, then face a rearranged game with Sheffield United next Wednesday night.

But, no matter how this weekend's fixtures go, they will go into the Norwich game six days later with a chance of making the top six.

Albion's off-field situation

The fans remain alarmed at the club's financial situation.

In 2014, a £3.7m loan was made to former owner Jeremy Peace that was inherited by Lai and subject to interest, which is now the subject of legal action.

In addition, Lai owes £5m, an initial £4.95m which has since accrued interest - and, despite assurances, he has already missed several deadlines to repay.

It has also been revealed that West Brom Holdings, which is owned by Lai but separate from the football club, borrowed £2m from Warmfront Holdings with no explanation why.

The club's latest accounts showed it was unpaid six months after its due date, and that it was attracting interest of 5% per month.