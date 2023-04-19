Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Davidson said he was "proud and honoured" to have managed St Johnstone

Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has faith in the players he has left behind to steer clear of relegation worries as he calls for "unity" at the Perth club.

Davidson, 40, left McDiarmid Park on Sunday, with Steven MacLean taking over on an interim basis.

Saints are four points above the play-off spot, with six games remaining.

"For any football club, there is always a better chance of success when there is unity," said Davidson.

"When everyone sticks together, positive things can be achieved and with the full backing of the St Johnstone support, Steven and the players can finish the season well."

Davidson had two spells as a St Johnstone player and was assistant manager to Tommy Wright for five years before returning to replace Wright in June 2020.

He delivered a remarkable Scottish Cup and League Cup double in his debut season, but needed a play-off to avoid relegation last term.

"In my three seasons in charge we achieved many positive things and created wonderful, lasting memories for the club and our supporters," added Davidson via a statement.

"I was assisted by a fantastic backroom staff. They are all talented, loyal and dedicated.

"The players were also superb. The squad in 2020-21 enjoyed many highs and then last season the squad went through tough times but they showed great character, spirit and resilience to preserve their Premiership status.

"We rebuilt the squad in the summer and I believe they will make sure they finish high enough up the league to remain in the top flight.

"I wish Steven and the staff well in the final few games of the season."

Davidson added a "huge thanks" to fans, saying: "They gave me incredible backing. I'll always remember that and be grateful for it."

He then passed on his best wishes to the Brown family, who hope to find new owners for the club, adding: "Geoff and Steve have given everything to Saints for over 35 years and deserve enormous credit for the sustained stability and success they've achieved."