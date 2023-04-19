Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Robert Snodgrass says he is "gutted" by Hearts' decision to discard him before the end of his contract.

The former Scotland midfielder, 35, scored once in 25 games after moving to Tynecastle in September.

His last appearance ended with a red card in the home defeat by St Mirren on 8 April.

"I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me," Snodgrass wrote on social media.

"It's left me gutted and disappointed."

On announcing talks on terminating Snodgrass' contract last week, interim manager Steven Naismith said his former international team-mate would be better "spending time with family".

"The decision's been made that he's probably not going to get many minutes," Naismith told Hearts TV.

Snodgrass, who turned down offers from other Scottish clubs to join Hearts as a free agent, added: "I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season.

"I will definitely tell my side of the story but right now isn't the appropriate moment, out of respect to my team and the supporters. Focus has to be on the fight for third place. Hope the boys smash it."

Hearts have dropped to fourth in the Premiership following a run of six defeats in seven league outings, a slump that led to Naismith replacing Robbie Neilson.

"I would like to thank Robbie Neilson and Lee McCulloch for bringing me to Hearts and allowing me to play football in a really good team," said Snodgrass. "I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all.

"I loved working with a great set of boys, helping and developing the younger boys. The amount of positive texts I've received from the dressing room leaves me in no doubt I've made friends for life."