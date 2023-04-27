Close menu
SouthamptonSouthampton0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier goal pushes Saints closer to relegation

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at St Mary's

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton.
Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth in front with his fifth Premier League goal of the season

Bournemouth edged closer to Premier League survival and delivered a huge blow to bottom side Southampton with an impressive away win at St Mary's.

Marcus Tavernier's deflected strike five minutes after the break enabled the Cherries to recover from the 4-0 home defeat to West Ham and open up a seven-point cushion to the relegation places.

Southampton's peril at the bottom deepens as they lie six points from safety with just five games remaining, short on ideas after a night where they felt the frustration of the home fans following a bright start.

Bournemouth were rewarded for playing the more composed and ordered football, bringing them a third win in four league games as they move towards safety on 36 points.

Substitute Che Adams thought he had snatched a point with a late strike but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, compounding Saints' misery.

Cherries revival continues

Bournemouth's latest win only adds to the fine body of work put together by manager Gary O'Neil since he succeeded sacked Scott Parker on a permanent basis.

From looking likely relegation candidates, O'Neil's calm and composed manner has been reflected in the style with which Bournemouth closed out a deserved triumph at St Mary's.

"I thought we were excellent, we were by far the better side and I was disappointed we had to hang on at the end because we'd only scored one," O'Neil told BBC Match of the Day.

"We were pretty dominant throughout and then, of course, there is going to be some desperation from Southampton at the end with the situation they're in.

"It was nice to get three points in what was a huge game."

The Cherries always looked in control after an early Southampton push, that late strike from substitute Adams providing their only moment of alarm until VAR's intervention ruled it out for offside.

Bournemouth, 14th in the table, now look firmly locked on course to stay up, a fact reflected by the joyous reaction of the travelling fans at the final whistle as the stadium resounded to chants of "We are staying up".

And on this evidence they fully deserve to maintain their Premier League status, their measured passing style showing no signs of any relegation nerves.

"There are a lot of points still to play for, we're not going to settle on 36," O'Neil added. "We have to keep pushing and get as many as we can to hopefully secure safety as early as possible."

Saints appear doomed

The resounding jeers from Southampton's fans at the final whistle reflected the damage inflicted by a result that pushes Ruben Selles' side even closer to the drop.

Saints lacked inspiration and one of their usual sources was lost at half-time when captain James Ward-Prowse had to be substituted because of illness.

"We didn't see the team we wanted to see and that's not good enough," Selles told Match of the Day.

There was no shortage of effort from a side that almost snatched a shock win at Premier League leaders Arsenal but they ran out of ideas long before the end, the home support even venting their frustrations in the first half as the ball was passed around at the back.

The biggest problem was a glaring lack of any threat, reflected in the relative comfort in which Bournemouth were able to close out the final phase of the game.

Saints did not appear to have any clear plan and an 11th home defeat of the campaign is an ominous sign for any team hoping to stay up.

Those fans were feeling no better at the final whistle as their Bournemouth counterparts revelled in the plight of their fierce south coast rivals.

It looks bleak for Saints, with little or no sign they have what it takes to engineer what would be a near miraculous recovery to stay up.

"We showed we can perform against anybody," Selles added. "In the last games it's small margins that keep us out of winning. The margin keeps getting smaller and smaller."

Player of the match

TavernierMarcus Tavernier

with an average of 7.65

Southampton

  Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.80

  Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    4.74

  Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    4.58

  Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.56

  Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    4.56

  Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    4.54

  Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    4.48

  Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    4.33

  Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    4.25

  Squad number6Player nameCaleta-Car
    Average rating

    4.25

  Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    4.21

  Squad number20Player nameSulemana
    Average rating

    4.17

  Squad number3Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    4.15

  Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.15

  Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.10

  Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    3.92

AFC Bournemouth

  Squad number16Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.65

  Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    7.44

  Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    7.16

  Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.09

  Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    7.04

  Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    7.03

  Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    7.02

  Squad number14Player nameRothwell
    Average rating

    6.95

  Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    6.94

  Squad number18Player nameViña
    Average rating

    6.89

  Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    6.87

  Squad number21Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    6.79

  Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    6.65

  Squad number11Player nameOuattara
    Average rating

    6.59

  Squad number27Player nameZabarnyi
    Average rating

    6.20

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 15PerraudSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 36'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forS Armstrongat 61'minutes
  • 8Ward-ProwseSubstituted forLyancoat 45'minutes
  • 45Lavia
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forSulemanaat 76'minutes
  • 32WalcottSubstituted forAdamsat 61'minutes
  • 26Alcaraz

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 4Lyanco
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Sulemana
  • 31Bazunu

Bournemouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Neto
  • 6Mepham
  • 25SenesiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forZabarnyiat 68'minutes
  • 5Kelly
  • 16TavernierSubstituted forA Smithat 78'minutes
  • 14Rothwell
  • 8LermaBooked at 77mins
  • 18ViñaBooked at 86mins
  • 29BillingSubstituted forOuattaraat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Christie
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forMooreat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 4L Cook
  • 7Brooks
  • 11Ouattara
  • 15A Smith
  • 21Moore
  • 24Semenyo
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 32Anthony
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Dominic Solanke.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara replaces Philip Billing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roméo Lavia (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth.

  8. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ché Adams (Southampton) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong tries a through ball, but Ché Adams is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roméo Lavia following a set piece situation.

  11. Booking

    Matías Viña (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Roméo Lavia (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matías Viña (Bournemouth).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roméo Lavia.

  16. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Duje Caleta-Car tries a through ball, but Ché Adams is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

  20. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

322 comments

  • Comment posted by Bodminboy, at 21:57 27 Apr

    To be honest can't wait to go down, at least the championship is a bit more even, no point being in a league your never going to win, the Prem league has been ruined by money, it's not about the fans no more... Gutted but life goes on up the Saints!!

    • Reply posted by Als Bar, at 22:03 27 Apr

      Als Bar replied:
      So you won’t want to win promotion next season 🥴

  • Comment posted by Malick, at 21:58 27 Apr

    Well done Bournemouth, I hope you stay up - Arsenal fan

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 22:01 27 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      A classy comment from a fan who could be forgiven at being bitter about his own side fluffing their league title hopes. 👍🏿

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, at 21:57 27 Apr

    In a crappy season, yet another crappy, gutless, inept performance, were rightly going down, absolute disgrace, disgruntled Saints fan

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, at 22:02 27 Apr

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      VAR Decision: No Goal

  • Comment posted by SAW, at 21:52 27 Apr

    Well done Bournemouth Hammers fan.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:34 27 Apr

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Just another point or two needed to be definitely safe. Then again don't think the bottom three will get anywhere near 36 points so Bournemouth likely safe,

  • Comment posted by Russ, at 22:06 27 Apr

    To think a few years ago Southampton were such a well run club. Sacking Ralph was a daft decision.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 22:11 27 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Ralph was awful .. we went backwards under him !!

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, at 21:52 27 Apr

    Well done Bournemouth. Absolutely safe IMO after that relatively easy victory. How many had Cherries written off after that 9-0 Liverpool drubbing? They have been brilliant since the WC break. Solanke ruling the roost again.

    • Reply posted by Alex, at 22:46 27 Apr

      Alex replied:
      There were two teams tonight. One wore red stripes and the other one didn’t

      Now basically one team scored more than the other and they won as a result

      That’s the way of football and it’s great to watch

  • Comment posted by USER No-1, at 21:56 27 Apr

    And just as we were starting to enjoy this here "New Forest Derby," you're leaving us, Soton?

    You need to do a Burnley: Have a clear-out, hungry young manager, hungry young players, come back stronger.

    🍒🍒🍒 points, kerching!

    • Reply posted by laurence morey, at 22:01 27 Apr

      laurence morey replied:
      Not a derby to us mate, only one south coast derby, with the league one skates coys were be back

  • Comment posted by lowercase, at 21:57 27 Apr

    Speaking as a Saints fan - another spineless, gutless, clueless performance from this bunch of overpaid journeymen and their hopelessly inexperienced manager.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 22:03 27 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      And that’s why you’ll be relegated to the lower leagues where you belong. There’s a real danger that saints could now end up dropping another 2 or 3 divisions and not getting back to the prem for generations

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, at 21:56 27 Apr

    Saints fans bragging that they relegated Bournemouth a few years ago....I'm saying nothing...!
    Well done Bournemouth, surely safety is well within our grasp now 🍒🍒🍒

    • Reply posted by Alex, at 22:48 27 Apr

      Alex replied:
      Both teams are on the coast of the same country. And both play football. With teams of 11 players unless one or more get sent off.

      So what I’m saying is that the teams have more in common than against so more love

  • Comment posted by AFC Hes A Kieffer, at 21:51 27 Apr

    Much better and sharper tonight than the weekend, Kelly put a shift in although this time Vina was worrying me second half! Supporting this team gives me a heart condition sometimes, the offside equaliser was a let off and a warning shot. Holding on at 0-1 always risky. But results are what counts this end of the season. Great bounce back from WHU 0-4. Let’s kick Leeds into touch Sunday 🍒⚽️👊🏻

    • Reply posted by ian, at 22:10 27 Apr

      ian replied:
      did bournemouth have tight decision against them for offside also

  • Comment posted by Not do special anymore, at 21:53 27 Apr

    Please BBC get your scores right. Copied from your page - “ FT: Southampton 1-0 Bournemouth - Tavernier scores winner as Adams has late goal ruled out for Saints”. Who won 😂

    • Reply posted by Woodie, at 21:59 27 Apr

      Woodie replied:
      They regularly get it wrong on the radio as well. Totally incompetent at times.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, at 21:58 27 Apr

    Watching all 3 games across the BT channels the atmosphere as St Mary's sums up the teams home performance.

    Tentative with very little life or energy.

    I'm gutted but it looks like a sinking ship to me.

    Chairman, director of football, academy director and Head of recruitment all leaving and half the players are looking for other clubs.

    I'm gutted

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 22:05 27 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Yes such a contrast to last night when Forest were also behind (after a long winless win). The home fans backed them and it turned round.

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, at 21:50 27 Apr

    Saints manager Sellés wanted the match called off at half time. “My players were all wet” he said.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 21:53 27 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      'Drips?'

  • Comment posted by Going around in circles, at 21:52 27 Apr

    Well despite all the odds looks like the Cherries could be staying up! Wonder what Scotty Parker is thinking now? Well done AFCB.

    • Reply posted by Steve, at 22:07 27 Apr

      Steve replied:
      Despite Bournemouth staying up being a fantastic achievement this is partially also down to how woeful some of the teams have been this season, looks like 36 points will be enough to stay up