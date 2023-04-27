Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth in front with his fifth Premier League goal of the season

Bournemouth edged closer to Premier League survival and delivered a huge blow to bottom side Southampton with an impressive away win at St Mary's.

Marcus Tavernier's deflected strike five minutes after the break enabled the Cherries to recover from the 4-0 home defeat to West Ham and open up a seven-point cushion to the relegation places.

Southampton's peril at the bottom deepens as they lie six points from safety with just five games remaining, short on ideas after a night where they felt the frustration of the home fans following a bright start.

Bournemouth were rewarded for playing the more composed and ordered football, bringing them a third win in four league games as they move towards safety on 36 points.

Substitute Che Adams thought he had snatched a point with a late strike but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, compounding Saints' misery.

Cherries revival continues

Bournemouth's latest win only adds to the fine body of work put together by manager Gary O'Neil since he succeeded sacked Scott Parker on a permanent basis.

From looking likely relegation candidates, O'Neil's calm and composed manner has been reflected in the style with which Bournemouth closed out a deserved triumph at St Mary's.

"I thought we were excellent, we were by far the better side and I was disappointed we had to hang on at the end because we'd only scored one," O'Neil told BBC Match of the Day.

"We were pretty dominant throughout and then, of course, there is going to be some desperation from Southampton at the end with the situation they're in.

"It was nice to get three points in what was a huge game."

The Cherries always looked in control after an early Southampton push, that late strike from substitute Adams providing their only moment of alarm until VAR's intervention ruled it out for offside.

Bournemouth, 14th in the table, now look firmly locked on course to stay up, a fact reflected by the joyous reaction of the travelling fans at the final whistle as the stadium resounded to chants of "We are staying up".

And on this evidence they fully deserve to maintain their Premier League status, their measured passing style showing no signs of any relegation nerves.

"There are a lot of points still to play for, we're not going to settle on 36," O'Neil added. "We have to keep pushing and get as many as we can to hopefully secure safety as early as possible."

Saints appear doomed

The resounding jeers from Southampton's fans at the final whistle reflected the damage inflicted by a result that pushes Ruben Selles' side even closer to the drop.

Saints lacked inspiration and one of their usual sources was lost at half-time when captain James Ward-Prowse had to be substituted because of illness.

"We didn't see the team we wanted to see and that's not good enough," Selles told Match of the Day.

There was no shortage of effort from a side that almost snatched a shock win at Premier League leaders Arsenal but they ran out of ideas long before the end, the home support even venting their frustrations in the first half as the ball was passed around at the back.

The biggest problem was a glaring lack of any threat, reflected in the relative comfort in which Bournemouth were able to close out the final phase of the game.

Saints did not appear to have any clear plan and an 11th home defeat of the campaign is an ominous sign for any team hoping to stay up.

Those fans were feeling no better at the final whistle as their Bournemouth counterparts revelled in the plight of their fierce south coast rivals.

It looks bleak for Saints, with little or no sign they have what it takes to engineer what would be a near miraculous recovery to stay up.

"We showed we can perform against anybody," Selles added. "In the last games it's small margins that keep us out of winning. The margin keeps getting smaller and smaller."

Player of the match Tavernier Marcus Tavernier with an average of 7.65 Southampton Southampton Southampton

Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Southampton Avg Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 4.80 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 4.74 Squad number 45 Player name Lavia Average rating 4.58 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 4.56 Squad number 26 Player name Alcaraz Average rating 4.56 Squad number 1 Player name McCarthy Average rating 4.54 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 4.48 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 4.33 Squad number 4 Player name Lyanco Average rating 4.25 Squad number 6 Player name Caleta-Car Average rating 4.25 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 4.21 Squad number 20 Player name Sulemana Average rating 4.17 Squad number 3 Player name Maitland-Niles Average rating 4.15 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 4.15 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 4.10 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 3.92 AFC Bournemouth Avg Squad number 16 Player name Tavernier Average rating 7.65 Squad number 9 Player name Solanke Average rating 7.44 Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 7.16 Squad number 5 Player name Kelly Average rating 7.09 Squad number 6 Player name Mepham Average rating 7.04 Squad number 10 Player name Christie Average rating 7.03 Squad number 13 Player name Neto Average rating 7.02 Squad number 14 Player name Rothwell Average rating 6.95 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 6.94 Squad number 18 Player name Viña Average rating 6.89 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 6.87 Squad number 21 Player name Moore Average rating 6.79 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 6.65 Squad number 11 Player name Ouattara Average rating 6.59 Squad number 27 Player name Zabarnyi Average rating 6.20

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Southampton Formation 4-4-2 1 McCarthy 2 Walker-Peters 35 Bednarek 6 Caleta-Car 15 Perraud 24 Elyounoussi 8 Ward-Prowse 45 Lavia 9 A Armstrong 32 Walcott 26 Alcaraz 1 McCarthy

2 Walker-Peters

35 Bednarek

6 Caleta-Car

15 Perraud Substituted for Maitland-Niles at 36' minutes

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for S Armstrong at 61' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse Substituted for Lyanco at 45' minutes

45 Lavia

9 A Armstrong Substituted for Sulemana at 76' minutes

32 Walcott Substituted for Adams at 61' minutes

26 Alcaraz Substitutes 3 Maitland-Niles

4 Lyanco

7 Aribo

10 Adams

17 S Armstrong

18 Mara

19 Djenepo

20 Sulemana

31 Bazunu Bournemouth Formation 3-4-2-1 13 Neto 6 Mepham 25 Senesi 5 Kelly 16 Tavernier 14 Rothwell 8 Lerma 18 Viña 29 Billing 10 Christie 9 Solanke 13 Neto

6 Mepham

25 Senesi Booked at 65mins Substituted for Zabarnyi at 68' minutes

5 Kelly

16 Tavernier Substituted for A Smith at 78' minutes

14 Rothwell

8 Lerma Booked at 77mins

18 Viña Booked at 86mins

29 Billing Substituted for Ouattara at 90+3' minutes

10 Christie

9 Solanke Substituted for Moore at 90+3' minutes Substitutes 1 Travers

4 L Cook

7 Brooks

11 Ouattara

15 A Smith

21 Moore

24 Semenyo

27 Zabarnyi

32 Anthony Referee: Darren England Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Dominic Solanke. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara replaces Philip Billing. Post update Attempt missed. Roméo Lavia (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Post update VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth. Post update GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ché Adams (Southampton) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Post update Offside, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong tries a through ball, but Ché Adams is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roméo Lavia following a set piece situation. Booking Matías Viña (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Roméo Lavia (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Matías Viña (Bournemouth). Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi. Post update Attempt missed. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roméo Lavia. Post update Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth). Post update Offside, Southampton. Duje Caleta-Car tries a through ball, but Ché Adams is caught offside. Post update Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton). Post update Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward