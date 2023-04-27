Match ends, Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1.
Bournemouth edged closer to Premier League survival and delivered a huge blow to bottom side Southampton with an impressive away win at St Mary's.
Marcus Tavernier's deflected strike five minutes after the break enabled the Cherries to recover from the 4-0 home defeat to West Ham and open up a seven-point cushion to the relegation places.
Southampton's peril at the bottom deepens as they lie six points from safety with just five games remaining, short on ideas after a night where they felt the frustration of the home fans following a bright start.
Bournemouth were rewarded for playing the more composed and ordered football, bringing them a third win in four league games as they move towards safety on 36 points.
Substitute Che Adams thought he had snatched a point with a late strike but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, compounding Saints' misery.
Cherries revival continues
Bournemouth's latest win only adds to the fine body of work put together by manager Gary O'Neil since he succeeded sacked Scott Parker on a permanent basis.
From looking likely relegation candidates, O'Neil's calm and composed manner has been reflected in the style with which Bournemouth closed out a deserved triumph at St Mary's.
"I thought we were excellent, we were by far the better side and I was disappointed we had to hang on at the end because we'd only scored one," O'Neil told BBC Match of the Day.
"We were pretty dominant throughout and then, of course, there is going to be some desperation from Southampton at the end with the situation they're in.
"It was nice to get three points in what was a huge game."
The Cherries always looked in control after an early Southampton push, that late strike from substitute Adams providing their only moment of alarm until VAR's intervention ruled it out for offside.
Bournemouth, 14th in the table, now look firmly locked on course to stay up, a fact reflected by the joyous reaction of the travelling fans at the final whistle as the stadium resounded to chants of "We are staying up".
And on this evidence they fully deserve to maintain their Premier League status, their measured passing style showing no signs of any relegation nerves.
"There are a lot of points still to play for, we're not going to settle on 36," O'Neil added. "We have to keep pushing and get as many as we can to hopefully secure safety as early as possible."
Saints appear doomed
The resounding jeers from Southampton's fans at the final whistle reflected the damage inflicted by a result that pushes Ruben Selles' side even closer to the drop.
Saints lacked inspiration and one of their usual sources was lost at half-time when captain James Ward-Prowse had to be substituted because of illness.
"We didn't see the team we wanted to see and that's not good enough," Selles told Match of the Day.
There was no shortage of effort from a side that almost snatched a shock win at Premier League leaders Arsenal but they ran out of ideas long before the end, the home support even venting their frustrations in the first half as the ball was passed around at the back.
The biggest problem was a glaring lack of any threat, reflected in the relative comfort in which Bournemouth were able to close out the final phase of the game.
Saints did not appear to have any clear plan and an 11th home defeat of the campaign is an ominous sign for any team hoping to stay up.
Those fans were feeling no better at the final whistle as their Bournemouth counterparts revelled in the plight of their fierce south coast rivals.
It looks bleak for Saints, with little or no sign they have what it takes to engineer what would be a near miraculous recovery to stay up.
"We showed we can perform against anybody," Selles added. "In the last games it's small margins that keep us out of winning. The margin keeps getting smaller and smaller."
