Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2Man UtdManchester United2

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United: Spurs come from 2-0 down to draw

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments374

Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League
Manchester United had taken the lead through Jadon Sancho

Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason's first game back as interim boss.

United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time.

Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.

Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.

Spirited Spurs show fight

Mason was back in charge two years after his first spell as interim head coach and four days after the horrific 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle that brought Cristian Stellini's own stint as interim boss to an abrupt end.

Spurs were supposedly low on confidence but their spirited second-half response will give Mason and his players confidence they can yet finish the season on a positive note before the next permanent manager is appointed.

United took control after Sancho fired them into a seventh-minute lead before Porro was denied an equaliser when Luke Shaw intercepted Richarlison's pass.

When Spurs did get a clear sight of goal they found David de Gea in fine form as the United goalkeeper produced two excellent saves to keep out Ivan Perisic.

Levy looked on stern faced from the directors' box after Rashford's goal but Porro's finish with the outside of his right foot - after Kane had a shot blocked - gave home fans hope.

The hosts threatened an equaliser and came close when Eric Dier headed a golden chance wide, but they were not to be denied and Son's equaliser was no more than they deserved for a much-improved performance in the second period.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    5.92

  2. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.69

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.17

  4. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    4.48

  5. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    4.79

  6. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    4.76

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.45

  8. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.75

  9. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    5.28

  10. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.56

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.11

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    5.92

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.08

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.42

  2. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.21

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.62

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.38

  7. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.78

  8. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    4.73

  9. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.85

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.45

  11. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.72

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    4.20

  2. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    3.93

  3. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.52

  4. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    4.12

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 34Lenglet
  • 23PorroSubstituted forDanjumaat 77'minutes
  • 4Skipp
  • 5HøjbjergBooked at 41mins
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forTangangaat 87'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 61'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 16Danjuma
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 40Austin
  • 55Mundle

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMalaciaat 71'minutes
  • 2LindelöfBooked at 59mins
  • 23Shaw
  • 20Dalot
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 61'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forWeghorstat 71'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forMartialat 61'minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 9Martial
  • 12Malacia
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 17Fred
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 33Williams
  • 36Elanga
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
61,586

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home18
Away17
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Fred is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Eric Dier.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.

  8. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Japhet Tanganga replaces Son Heung-Min.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  17. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Ivan Perisic.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Pedro Porro.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

367 comments

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:11

    Worst Tottenham side in years & you bottled it United. Utter garbage, need a massive clear out in the summer otherwise you won’t be going anywhere except back to where you were under Ole again with these jokers… 😡😡😡

    • Reply posted by gary 07, today at 22:15

      gary 07 replied:
      2 finals top 4 dream on

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:11

    Mason has secured more points than Frankie 🤭

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:18

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      This match truly was a game of two halves in every sense of the phase.

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 22:11

    City will destroy these noisy neighbours at Wembley.

    • Reply posted by Horse, today at 22:15

      Horse replied:
      Leicester City will certainly do.

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 22:11

    Time to put Diers shirt on a wheelie bin. As good a centre forward as he is a centre half.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:14

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Shades of Darren Bent !