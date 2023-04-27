Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United had taken the lead through Jadon Sancho

Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason's first game back as interim boss.

United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time.

Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.

Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.

Spirited Spurs show fight

Mason was back in charge two years after his first spell as interim head coach and four days after the horrific 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle that brought Cristian Stellini's own stint as interim boss to an abrupt end.

Spurs were supposedly low on confidence but their spirited second-half response will give Mason and his players confidence they can yet finish the season on a positive note before the next permanent manager is appointed.

United took control after Sancho fired them into a seventh-minute lead before Porro was denied an equaliser when Luke Shaw intercepted Richarlison's pass.

When Spurs did get a clear sight of goal they found David de Gea in fine form as the United goalkeeper produced two excellent saves to keep out Ivan Perisic.

Levy looked on stern faced from the directors' box after Rashford's goal but Porro's finish with the outside of his right foot - after Kane had a shot blocked - gave home fans hope.

The hosts threatened an equaliser and came close when Eric Dier headed a golden chance wide, but they were not to be denied and Son's equaliser was no more than they deserved for a much-improved performance in the second period.

