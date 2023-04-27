Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2.
Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason's first game back as interim boss.
United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time.
Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.
Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.
Spirited Spurs show fight
Mason was back in charge two years after his first spell as interim head coach and four days after the horrific 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle that brought Cristian Stellini's own stint as interim boss to an abrupt end.
Spurs were supposedly low on confidence but their spirited second-half response will give Mason and his players confidence they can yet finish the season on a positive note before the next permanent manager is appointed.
United took control after Sancho fired them into a seventh-minute lead before Porro was denied an equaliser when Luke Shaw intercepted Richarlison's pass.
When Spurs did get a clear sight of goal they found David de Gea in fine form as the United goalkeeper produced two excellent saves to keep out Ivan Perisic.
Levy looked on stern faced from the directors' box after Rashford's goal but Porro's finish with the outside of his right foot - after Kane had a shot blocked - gave home fans hope.
The hosts threatened an equaliser and came close when Eric Dier headed a golden chance wide, but they were not to be denied and Son's equaliser was no more than they deserved for a much-improved performance in the second period.
More to follow.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameForsterAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number23Player namePorroAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameDanjumaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.08
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.72
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
4.12
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 20Forster
- 17Romero
- 15Dier
- 34Lenglet
- 23PorroSubstituted forDanjumaat 77'minutes
- 4Skipp
- 5HøjbjergBooked at 41mins
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forTangangaat 87'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 61'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 16Danjuma
- 21Kulusevski
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Sarr
- 33Davies
- 40Austin
- 55Mundle
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMalaciaat 71'minutes
- 2LindelöfBooked at 59mins
- 23Shaw
- 20Dalot
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 61'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forWeghorstat 71'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forMartialat 61'minutes
- 10Rashford
Substitutes
- 9Martial
- 12Malacia
- 15Sabitzer
- 17Fred
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 31Butland
- 33Williams
- 36Elanga
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 61,586
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Fred is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Japhet Tanganga replaces Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Pedro Porro.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
