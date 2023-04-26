Close menu
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Manchester United midfielder Fred celebrates with his team mates
Brazilian midfielder Fred opened the scoring in the reverse fixture in October as United ran out 2-0 winners

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a doubt due to the hip injury which meant he was replaced at half-time on Sunday.

Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet are back in training after respective hamstring and foot issues, while Lucas Moura returns from suspension.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes rolled his ankle during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final but has not been ruled out by manager Erik ten Hag.

Captain Harry Maguire is available after a one-match FA Cup ban.

Alejandro Garnacho, Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Raphael Varane remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I really fancy Manchester United here. Tottenham just capitulated against Newcastle and they are in such a mess that they have just fired their interim manager, Cristian Stellini.

United were fortunate to get through their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton. I enjoyed the game and how it panned out, and Erik ten Hag's side were quite effective on the break.

I don't see them scoring as many as Newcastle did but I definitely don't think Tottenham will keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: 1-3

Sutton's full predictions v writers and directors Lee Cronin and Kyra Gardner

Ryan returns - Spurs have appointed Ryan Mason as acting head coach for a second time. The former midfielder won four games and lost three during his previous spell in charge

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham have lost four consecutive Premier League meetings, their worst run against Manchester United since seven successive defeats between September 2001 and September 2004.
  • Spurs have won just three of their previous 21 top-flight home fixtures against United, drawing seven and losing 11.
  • The Red Devils are vying to beat Spurs for the 40th time in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have lost their past two top-flight matches, conceding nine goals.
  • The Lilywhites have let in 28 Premier League goals in 2023. Only Leeds United, with 33, have conceded more this year.
  • Spurs have won just one of their nine Premier League games against sides currently in the top seven, losing the other eight.
  • Son Heung-min is aiming to score in a fourth consecutive top-flight home appearance.
  • Harry Kane is one shy of 100 Premier League home goals and would become the first player in the competition to reach a century of goals both home and away.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in seven midweek Premier League matches this season, winning five and drawing two.
  • United are seeking to win four consecutive top-flight matches without conceding in a season for the first time since between February and March 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.
  • Erik ten Hag's side have lost all five top-flight away fixtures with teams currently in the top seven this season, conceding 21 goals in the process.
  • Defeat would be Manchester United's 200th in the Premier League.
  • David de Gea is set to make his 500th career league appearance.
  • Marcus Rashford has found the net once in his past five Premier League games, having scored 10 in his first 10 top-flight appearances following the World Cup.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32236377344375
2Man City30224478285070
3Newcastle311611454252959
4Man Utd3018574637959
5Aston Villa33166114641554
6Tottenham32165115851753
7Liverpool31148959382150
8Brighton29147854371749
9Fulham32136134443145
10Brentford32101484843544
11Chelsea31109123033-339
12Crystal Palace33910143142-1137
13Wolves33107162944-1537
14West Ham3197153341-834
15Bournemouth3296173163-3233
16Leeds3379174263-2130
17Leicester3385204457-1329
18Everton32610162446-2228
19Nottm Forest3269172659-3327
20Southampton3266202756-2924
View full Premier League table

