Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brazilian midfielder Fred opened the scoring in the reverse fixture in October as United ran out 2-0 winners

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a doubt due to the hip injury which meant he was replaced at half-time on Sunday.

Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet are back in training after respective hamstring and foot issues, while Lucas Moura returns from suspension.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes rolled his ankle during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final but has not been ruled out by manager Erik ten Hag.

Captain Harry Maguire is available after a one-match FA Cup ban.

Alejandro Garnacho, Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Raphael Varane remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I really fancy Manchester United here. Tottenham just capitulated against Newcastle and they are in such a mess that they have just fired their interim manager, Cristian Stellini.

United were fortunate to get through their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton. I enjoyed the game and how it panned out, and Erik ten Hag's side were quite effective on the break.

I don't see them scoring as many as Newcastle did but I definitely don't think Tottenham will keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: 1-3

Sutton's full predictions v writers and directors Lee Cronin and Kyra Gardner

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost four consecutive Premier League meetings, their worst run against Manchester United since seven successive defeats between September 2001 and September 2004.

Spurs have won just three of their previous 21 top-flight home fixtures against United, drawing seven and losing 11.

The Red Devils are vying to beat Spurs for the 40th time in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost their past two top-flight matches, conceding nine goals.

The Lilywhites have let in 28 Premier League goals in 2023. Only Leeds United, with 33, have conceded more this year.

Spurs have won just one of their nine Premier League games against sides currently in the top seven, losing the other eight.

Son Heung-min is aiming to score in a fourth consecutive top-flight home appearance.

Harry Kane is one shy of 100 Premier League home goals and would become the first player in the competition to reach a century of goals both home and away.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in seven midweek Premier League matches this season, winning five and drawing two.

United are seeking to win four consecutive top-flight matches without conceding in a season for the first time since between February and March 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost all five top-flight away fixtures with teams currently in the top seven this season, conceding 21 goals in the process.

Defeat would be Manchester United's 200th in the Premier League.

David de Gea is set to make his 500th career league appearance.

Marcus Rashford has found the net once in his past five Premier League games, having scored 10 in his first 10 top-flight appearances following the World Cup.

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United line-up Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team