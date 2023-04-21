Stina Blackstenius scored Arsenal's second goal in their comeback over Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals

Women's Champions League semi-finals: Wolfsburg v Arsenal Date: Sunday, 22 April Venue: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Germany Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says "of course" his side will miss injured defender Leah Williamson as they prepare to face Wolfsburg in their Champions League semi-final.

The England captain faces a long period on the sidelines after it was confirmed on Friday she had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Her Arsenal team-mates Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead were ruled out with the same injury earlier in the season.

"It's a very tough injury," said Eidevall. "[Williamson] is being logical about it. She's been around the training ground, which is great, to stay connected to the team.

"Of course we're going to miss Leah - like we are missing Beth and we are missing Viv. But it's about always looking forward as a club."

Injuries mounting for Arsenal

After a disappointing midweek defeat at Manchester United in the Women's Super League, injury-hit Arsenal head to Wolfsburg for the first leg before hosting the return leg at Emirates Stadium on 1 May.

It illustrates the quality and depth of the Arsenal squad that despite such remarkable ill fortune with injuries this campaign, they remain in contention for a Treble.

Along with their trio of ACL injury victims, captain Kim Little is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem while Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig are also missing for the first leg.

Katie McCabe will be available after missing the United defeat through suspension.

"It's all about being fully present tomorrow, playing as well as we possibly can, but to remember that no matter what happens tomorrow it's only half-time," says Eidevall.

"We need to have a huge performance on Sunday so we get a good result to take back to London."

Wolfsburg's European pedigree

Wolfsburg won their quarter-final with Arsenal last season 3-1 on aggregate

It is nine years since Wolfsburg's last Champions League triumph in 2014, when they went back-to-back in the competition, but they are regulars in the latter stages.

They have reached at least the quarter-finals every year since 2013, making the final in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Arsenal know all about the threat Tommy Stroot's side pose after being knocked out of last year's tournament at the quarter-final stage by the German outfit.

Eidevall says his side will be coming up against "one of the best attacks in Europe", with the likes of Lena Oberdorf, Jill Roord and Ewa Pajor in the Wolfsburg side, although they are set to be without captain and star striker Alexandra Popp through injury.

Wolfsburg also faced the Gunners on their way to claiming the Champions League in 2013, winning both legs of the semi-final to triumph 4-1 on aggregate.

Gunners midfielder Jen Beattie was involved in that tie, but says "the feeling of how special playing in the Champions League has accelerated beyond imagination".

"The exposure that the game has now has gone above and beyond any expectation I had as a kid going into that game. It's a pleasure to still be a part of it and still be at Arsenal to be able to experience these big games. I love it."

Wolfsburg edged out Paris St-Germain in the last eight and thrashed Bayern Munich 5-0 in the DFB Pokal semi-final last weekend.