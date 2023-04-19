Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United are chasing a double of Women's Super League and FA Cup

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner felt his side's victory over Arsenal was "a massive sign of our growth" as United push to become Women's Super League champions for the first time.

England striker Alessia Russo scored the only goal in a 1-0 win to leave United four points clear at the top.

However, reigning champions Chelsea remain favourites to retain their title as they have two games in hand.

Asked if the WSL was a two-horse race, Skinner replied: "I don't really care."

"It's about us doing what we can," he added. "If Chelsea win all their games we can't catch that.

"But what we can do is progress, keep performing, keep getting better, and that's what we're doing.

"We have to fight our own battles. I'm not going to get into what Chelsea do."

The result leaves United six points ahead of third-placed Arsenal, who next play away and then home legs against German side Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It was United's second win over the Gunners this season, having beaten them 3-2 at Emirates Stadium in November.

Skinner delight at another clean sheet

"I'm as proud as I would've been with a 5-0 win," added Skinner.

"Arsenal are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and are a top, top team for many years in this country.

"For us to do a double over a rival is a massive sign of our growth. We can just keep promoting that energy and the rest will look after itself."

United are also in the FA Cup final, where they take on Chelsea at Wembley on 14 May having beaten Brighton 3-2 in the semi-final on Sunday.

"The reality is I don't have to dampen anything down, I just need to make sure we are in the right space to perform," added Skinner.

"We could've been over-excited from the weekend but we were professional and I knew we would be.

"After we played Brighton we celebrated, then got back to business.

"What's more important is that's another clean sheet, 12 for the season, and if you're going to win championships you have to keep clean sheets.

"We had to find a way to win. The beauty of that performance was Arsenal put in a front six and we had the answers.

"Arsenal were not at their very best, and neither were we, but we had moments of class in the first half and the second half was more about resilience - that's what we're learning.

"I'm very proud of every single player and every staff member, they were excellent."

'One absence too many'

Arsenal won the Continental League Cup in March and are still in contention for a treble, despite serious injuries to key players this season including midfielder Kim Little, Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead and last season's top scorer Vivianne Miedema.

The Gunners face an anxious wait to see the extent of a first-half injury to England captain Leah Williamson, whose leg buckled under her after only 15 minutes and limped off the field.

"It was a really tough start, having our captain injured," said boss Jonas Eidevall.

"We spoke about that before the game, that we have managed that very well so far this season, having players missing.

"But I think with all things accumulating here, with suspended players and Leah [Williamson] coming off injured, it was one absence too many.

"It led to playing players in positions that they don't normally play in.

"The players gave their absolute best. They made an excellent effort in the second half as well, but it wasn't enough."

Russo's goal was her ninth in the WSL this season and came just before half-time in front of a crowd of 6,658 at Leigh Sports Village.

Skinner revealed that Russo had been struggling with her health but was desperate to play in such a big match for her side.

"Alessia didn't train yesterday, she was ill and had a sickness bug," said Skinner. "She then felt fine for the afternoon and an individual session.

"It was her hunger that made her start the game. She was like 'I really need to play' and it was a really positive moment from her and really affirmed why I needed to put her in the starting line-up."