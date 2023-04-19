Last updated on .From the section Swansea

The brawl involved players - some of whom had played no part in the game - from both sides as well as numerous members of staff

Russell Martin said the mass brawl which marred Swansea City's 4-2 win over Preston North End was not "pretty for anyone".

Preston boss Ryan Lowe, who declined to talk to the media after the game, and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen were shown red cards in the 90th minute.

The dismissals followed a lengthy touchline clash involving players and staff from both clubs.

"It can be avoided. Ryan pushes Joe and chaos ensues," said Swans boss Martin.

"I've watched it back, I don't think it's pretty for anyone. Our job as a group of staff is to get players away from it. The situation could have been avoided, twice probably. It is what it is.

"A couple of things I really didn't like but it is what it is.

"When people are so passionate and care about what they're doing, sometimes it boils over. I don't judge anyone for that, but it is a disappointing thing to happen."

Allen now faces a three-match ban which means his season is over.

The 33-year-old, who had scored his side's second goal, had been substituted by the time Jay Fulton went down with what appeared to be a head injury in the last few minutes of normal time.

Swansea were unhappy that play was not stopped to allow Fulton to receive treatment, with Allen protesting in front of the Preston dugout before being shoved by Lowe.

The former Wales midfielder reacted by barging into Lowe before numerous others got involved in an incident which seems certain to be looked at by the Football Association (FA).

"I'm really disappointed with how the night ends [for Allen] because all he was doing was trying to get the attention of the fourth official," added Martin, who was sent off after a touchline clash at Luton in March but was not punished by the FA.

"The game probably should have been stopped, Jay Fulton takes a head injury.

"The game should be stopped, but it isn't. Ryan pushes Joe and after that it's carnage. If that doesn't happen I don't think any of it happens.

"I think he has done a great job there, as he did at Plymouth, so I am not going to judge him on that action because it's a pressured environment.

"It's so different, it's so difficult - it is what it is."

Martin defended Allen, adding: "I totally understand Joe's reaction to it. You don't expect that from a manager.

"He didn't provoke it, but his reaction probably merits that [red card]. He's apologised, but he doesn't need to.

"He's just showing care for his team-mate. He reacts because he's a winner."