Champions League: Can Manchester City get revenge in Real Madrid semi-final rematch?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

From the section European Football

Erling Haaland
City failed to take their chances against Real last season - but now they have Erling Haaland

A year ago Manchester City suffered one of the most heartbreaking European defeats in their history against Real Madrid - but now they have the chance of revenge.

For the second season in a row City and Real have been drawn against each other in the Champions League semi-finals.

Last year City went into the final minute of the second leg at the Bernabeu just needing to not concede two goals.

Yet they conceded two goals. in dramatic fashion.

Having won a thrilling first leg 4-3 at Etihad Stadium, Riyad Mahrez gave City a 5-3 aggregate lead.

But substitute Rodrygo netted in the 90th and 91st minute, with Real's first two shots on target.

Karim Benzema then scored an extra-time winner from the penalty spot to seal a stunning 6-5 aggregate triumph - and Carlo Ancelotti's side went on to beat Liverpool in the final.

But is there is a real feeling things could be different this year after City's 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich to reach a third semi-final in a row - especially with 48-goal striker Erling Haaland in their ranks.

"I had a feeling we would see them," said City boss Pep Guardiola, who once managed Real's arch-rivals Barcelona.

"All clubs know if you want to win the Champions League you need to beat Real Madrid."

Real have won 14 European Cups, twice as many as anybody else - including five of the past nine.

"Hopefully yes!" said City midfielder Bernardo Silva when asked about the chance of exacting revenge against the holders on 9 and 17 May, with the second leg at home.

"We will go for it definitely. We always go for it, but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we are going through."

Former City defender Nedum Onuoha was covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and thinks revenge will fuel their motivation.

"From a fan perspective they're definitely thinking about that," he added. "I think they know that going into that 90th minute last year they were going to the final again.

"If you are the team that beats Real Madrid in this competition you have to believe you can win it all."

Joleon Lescott, also a former City defender, said on BT Sport: "Real Madrid are something special. Last year they weren't great and in a 12-minute spell they took the tie away.

"I think Real Madrid have a belief in this competition they will produce. If they get seven chances, they will get five goals. "But this is a different City. We haven't seen a Manchester City able to rely on the defensive side of the game as this one does."

The winners of the last-four tie will face either AC Milan or Inter in the final, to be held in Istanbul on 10 June.

Former Bayern and City midfielder Owen Hargreaves added on BT Sport: "Credit Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, they are in a great place right now, definitely favourites to win the Champions League."

Ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand said City "have got to win" and added: "The conversations in both of those changing rooms will be, if we win this lads, we will have no better opportunity to win the Champions League. If you win this, you win it, no disrespect to the other teams."

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock said: "City are going to take some stopping. Real Madrid have the quality to stop them.

"Arsenal are looking over their shoulders [in the Premier League] and I still think that City will do it. I think they'll win the league and the Champions League. I think they're that good."

City, second in the Premier League table and in the FA Cup semi-finals on the back of an unbeaten 15-match run, are chasing a trophy Treble.

And Silva said: "We struggled until February because we couldn't get in that usual run we had before of winning 10-15 games in a row, but now we are very consistent, we feel we have a chance in every competition and we are going for them.

"We are at that point of the season where, if you drop your performance in one game you are out of a competition. It is going to be tough but we are going to work very hard to bring some titles home."

'Haaland like a shadow for 85 minutes'

Norwegian striker Haaland - who also sent a first-half penalty over the bar - netted his 48th goal of the season against Bayern to give them the lead on the night, before Joshua Kimmich's penalty made it 1-1 and 4-1 to City on aggregate.

"Erling is a special player, a different player to what we had in the past," added Portugal midfielder Silva.

"He doesn't need many touches. He is like a shadow for 85 minutes and touches the ball once and it is a goal. When we have that special player in attack it makes us feel more comfortable at the back."

Warnock said: "Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was petrified tonight. There were times when he was 10 yards deeper than Matthijs de Ligt because he was so fearful of Haaland's pace.

"You do get that fear when you are playing against a machine like Haaland. But when they play Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger will go toe-to-toe with him."

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 00:38

    As an objective football fan, this is a tasty prospect of a clash, and arguably the victor will be the streets-ahead favourite come the final.

    Haaland could very well be the deciding factor, especially when you consider the difference Benzema made last season. If City have found an equivalent, this could well be their year.
    A Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 00:38

    The reason why PSG and Chelsea sacked Tuchel is now very clear.

  • Comment posted by Christopher, today at 00:36

    Let’s all hope Real Madrid do it again, love nothing more than seeing Man City fail, money grabbing cheats

  • Comment posted by WhySoSerious, today at 00:36

    Serial cheaters versus the masters at it

  • Comment posted by WhySoSerious, today at 00:28

    When are these cheaters gonna be held accountable???

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:31

      Elvis replied:
      The moment you stop accusing the club of something you can't prove

  • Comment posted by Valjester84, today at 00:27

    I'd rather watch the Football League, where the fans actually go to the games and the players don't earn the GDP of Bolivia in a fortnight.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:32

      Elvis replied:
      You may not be familiar with the term, but some of us have to work for a living. I'm still happy to pay for my season ticket

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 00:25

    I'd be happy with just another premier league title .
    🤗

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 00:23

    If they can overcome Real they should win the European Cup although Real always find a way to win being so experienced. It wil be very close.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 00:22

    Anyone but Real please.

  • Comment posted by TheFreezingSun, today at 00:21

    Really hope one of the Italian teams win the whole thing.

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:27

      awjfk replied:
      No chance.

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 00:20

    Real knows what it takes to win the Champions league…..city haven’t a clue !

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:27

      awjfk replied:
      This year RM don't have aclue.

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 00:18

    Real Madrid champs of Europe umpteen times against City who have won exactly none.

    Real won’t lose sleep over the minnows

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:28

      awjfk replied:
      Past counts for nothing, RM not playing too good.

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 00:18

    Chelsea FC, the source of Universal Credit for overrated footballers everywhere

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 00:17

    Bless

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:34

      Elvis replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:16

    Who cares, one FFP dodging club playing another FFP dodging club, cheats against cheats.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:19

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      At least one of with go out in the next round.

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 00:15

    Real won’t be losing and sleep 💤

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:28

      awjfk replied:
      They'll have a nightmare.

  • Comment posted by Ben84NZ, today at 00:15

    Ancelotti trumps Pep any day

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:29

      awjfk replied:
      Only if the cards are rigged.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 00:12

    Real at a canter. City frauds are kidding themselves if they believe they have the bottle to win. Just don't let Hairland take a penalty. No trophies.

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:30

      awjfk replied:
      Real's canter can't compete with City's gallop.

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 00:09

    Come on Milan

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 00:09

    Haaland like a shadow? I bet Hank Marvin would have taken a better penalty.

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 00:31

      awjfk replied:
      Only if the Apache's are on his side.

