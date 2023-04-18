Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City's lead has been cut from eight points to two in the space of four days

Glasgow City's lead at the top of the SWPL is down to two points after they were dramatically beaten at home by Rangers in a second successive defeat.

Second-place Celtic, who overcame City on Sunday, capitalised on their latest setback by thrashing Hearts 6-0.

Rangers led early at Petershill Park through Rachel McLauchlan, only for Leanne Ross' side to level with an injury-time Jenna Clark header.

But Kirsty Howat pounced in the 93rd minute to win it.

Victory moves Rangers within three points of the top, while Celtic kept the pressure up with a dominant performance at Oriam.

Goals from Jacynta and Natasha Flint either side of Chloe Craig's header had Fran Alonso's side 3-0 ahead at half-time.

Amy Gallacher's double, rounded off by American Kit Loferski's first goal for the club, completed the rout for Celtic.

Hibernian came from behind with three second-half goals at Meadowbank to overcome Partick Thistle 3-1.

Cara Henderson tapped Thistle into a half-time lead but a double from Katie Lockwood and Brooke Nunn's first goal for Dean Gibson's side ensured the comeback win.

Despite being pegged back three times, Aberdeen came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at Dundee United to move eight points clear of Hamilton in the relegation play-off spot.

Doubles from midfielder Bayley Hutchison - on her 100th appearance for the club - and Millie Urquhart were enough for Gavin Levey's team to claim victory at Gussie Park.

Leigha Dobbins, Danni McGinley and Jade McLaren clawed United back, but Graeme Hart's side fell short and remain five points above Hamilton.