Caernarfon's Noah Edwards holds off the challenge of Flint's Jean Louis Akpa Akpro

Caernarfon Town secured their Cymru Premier status with a 3-2 win at Flint Town, who are still not safe from relegation.

Bobby Beaumont's volley gave Flint the lead but Dion Donohue levelled from the spot after Rob Marsh-Hughes was brought down by Anthony Stephens.

Brandon Diau's header restored Flint's lead but Noah Edwards' sweet strike brought the visitors level..

Joe Faux's seventh goal of the season with four minutes left secured a priceless win for Caernarfon.

Aberystwyth, who are currently second from bottom, face Caernarfon on Saturday on the final weekend of the rseason, needing a better result than Flint at Pontypridd.

Caernarfon secured their Cymru premier status in a re-arranged game was played behind closed doors at the Essity Stadium following crowd trouble at the original fixture on 6 April.

That game was abandoned with Flint leading 2-0 after a fan was "seriously injured."

Two men aged 41 and 19 and a 15-year old male have since been arrested and the matter is also being investigated by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).