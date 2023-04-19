Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall "does not know" the extent of England captain Leah Williamson's injury after she came off in the defeat to Manchester United.

Williamson, 26, was replaced after just 15 minutes of the Women's Super League match on Wednesday and Eidevall implied the pitch may have had an impact.

After falling awkwardly while chasing possession, Williamson immediately signalled to be replaced.

"Of course it's not good that she had to come off," said Eidevall.

"You see the pitch, it is a pitch that has a lot more to [be desired]. I think it's going to continue here with the schedule we have and pitches like that, players are going to get injured.

"That is something that we all need to improve on, the facilities where we play, so we can keep the players on the pitch."

A stretcher was initially brought on to the pitch, but a limping Williamson was able to walk off with support from a member of Arsenal's medical staff.

The injury comes three months before England's World Cup campaign begins on 22 July when the Lionesses face Haiti.

Arsenal have already been impacted by serious injuries to key players this season including captain Kim Little, Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead and last season's top scorer Vivianne Miedema.

"We spoke about that before the game, that we have managed very well so far this season, having players missing," added Eidevall.

"But I think with all things accumulating here, with suspended players and Leah [Williamson] coming off injured, it was one absence too many for us."

Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Leigh Sports Village leaves them six points off WSL leaders United with five games remaining.

They play Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Sunday.

"Nobody wanted to see [Williamson go off injured]," said Manchester United manager Marc Skinner.

"I've seen her inside, she seemed in really high spirits. We obviously wish it's something minor and just a precaution.

"We wish her all the best. We all want to see her lead the Lionesses in the summer."

Williamson's injury will cause great concern to England manager Sarina Wiegman with less than 100 days to go until the World Cup.

The European champions are already expecting to travel to Australia without Mead, who finished top scorer last summer, due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

There are major doubts over Chelsea forward Fran Kirby's availability having been out of action since February.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has also been on crutches with a knee injury sustained in March.