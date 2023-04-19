Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England captain Leah Williamson came off injured after just 15 minutes of Arsenal's Women's Super League match at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Williamson, 26, immediately signalled she needed to be replaced after falling awkwardly while chasing possession.

A stretcher was initially brought on to the pitch, but a limping Williamson was able to walk off with support from a member of Arsenal's medical staff.

England's World Cup campaign begins on 22 July as the Lionesses face Haiti.