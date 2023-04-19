Last updated on .From the section European Football

Olivier Giroud is seeking a second Champions League title after lifting the trophy with Chelsea in 2021

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has signed a new contract with the Serie A side the day after helping them reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Giroud, 36, is reported to have agreed a one-year deal to remain at the San Siro until the end of next season.

The France forward has scored 27 goals in 76 appearances for the Rossoneri since joining from Chelsea in 2021.

His goal in Tuesday's draw at Napoli helped Milan seal a first Champions League last-four spot since 2007.

Milan won their first domestic title for 11 years in Giroud's first season in Italy last term as the former Arsenal frontman netted 11 league goals.

"I'm very proud, very happy - the perfect way to celebrate last night," Giroud told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport shortly after the new deal was announced.