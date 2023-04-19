Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham and Brighton have been fined £100,000 each by the Football Association for a "mass confrontation" during their controversial Premier League meeting earlier this month.

Spurs boss Cristian Stellini and Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi were sent off for arguing during the match.

Both benches clashed in a game that saw Brighton have two goals disallowed and two penalty appeals rejected.

Refereeing body PGMOL later admitted the Seagulls should have had a penalty.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's second-half tackle inside the box on Kaoru Mitoma was not given by referee Stuart Atwell and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not intervene, with Brighton eventually losing 2-1 to Harry Kane's late goal.

It was one of a number of decisions that went against De Zerbi's men and PGMOL chief Howard Webb confirmed they had contacted the club to apologise.

But both Spurs and Brighton admitted they had failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

De Zerbi and Stellini, opponents during their playing careers in Italy, were arguing on the touchline before the match got under way and then in the second half, before being sent to the stands.