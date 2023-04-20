Close menu
Europa Conference League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
West HamWest Ham United4KAA GentKAA Gent1

West Ham 4-1 Gent (Agg 5-2): Hammers cruise into Conference League semi-finals

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham's Declan Rice celebrates with Lucas Paqueta
Declan Rice scored West Ham's third goal with a low finish after a superb run

West Ham booked a Europa Conference League semi-final meeting with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar after a rousing comeback against Gent at London Stadium.

Michail Antonio scored twice, with Lucas Paqueta converting a penalty to make amends for his part in the visitors' 26th-minute opener.

Skipper Declan Rice added a brilliant third, finding the net with a low shot at the end of a surging run that started in his own half.

It was too much in the end for Gent, who were outclassed after taking the lead on aggregate through Hugo Cuypers' first-half strike.

Jarrod Bowen had a goal disallowed for handball, denying West Ham a fifth for only the second time in their entire European history.

As it is, they have a fifth semi-final to look forward to and retain the chance to emulate the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup-winning side and also to end a major trophy drought stretching back to 1980 and the FA Cup triumph against Arsenal.

For manager David Moyes, it also means what has at times been a torturous season could end in glory, although the Scot will be acutely aware European success would have to be accompanied by Premier League survival.

Bad start, brilliant ending

If there was a benefit for West Ham in going behind, it came through Sunday's thrilling comeback against Premier League leaders Arsenal and the knowledge their task was recoverable.

Nevertheless, no-one will get too much pleasure from watching the replay of Gent's goal, which was a catalogue of home errors.

It started with Paqueta needlessly giving the ball away deep inside his own half.

Gift Orban's attempt to find a team-mate only resulted in him rolling a wayward pass straight across the penalty area where Matisse Samoise ran on to it completely unmarked.

Samoise's shot was awful. It bounced straight into the ground yet no West Ham player reacted as it fell straight into Cuypers' path.

The Belgian's effort lacked power and, standing on the goalline, Nayef Aguerd should have kept it out. Instead, he could only help the ball in with his chest.

For 11 minutes, it threatened a sad end to a European dream.

Instead, it sparked another memorable night.

The equaliser was routine as Antonio steered a near-post Bowen free-kick into the Gent net. The goal that put West Ham in front was anything but as, at one point, Moyes had his head in his hands believing Said Benrahma should be taking the spot-kick.

Fortunately, Paqueta kept his nerve to make amends for his earlier error and from then on, West Ham's semi-final place was never seriously threatened.

More to follow.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Aréola
  • 5Coufal
  • 4ZoumaSubstituted forKehrerat 70'minutes
  • 27Aguerd
  • 33Emerson
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceSubstituted forDownesat 70'minutes
  • 20BowenSubstituted forCornetat 79'minutes
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 79'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 24Kehrer
  • 49Anang
  • 62Potts
  • 72Mubama

KAA Gent

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Roef
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 2Okumu
  • 25Domingos Matias Fortuna
  • 18Samoise
  • 24Kums
  • 13De SartSubstituted forOdjidja-Ofoeat 70'minutes
  • 14Castro-MontesSubstituted forFofanaat 85'minutes
  • 7HongSubstituted forDepoitreat 70'minutes
  • 20OrbanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forTissoudaliat 70'minutes
  • 11CuypersSubstituted forGodeauat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nardi
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 10Hauge
  • 19Fofana
  • 23Torunarigha
  • 29Depoitre
  • 31Godeau
  • 34Tissoudali
  • 35Van Daele
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamKAA Gent
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 4, KAA Gent 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, KAA Gent 1.

  3. Post update

    Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sven Kums.

  8. Post update

    Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  9. Post update

    Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joseph Okumu.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, KAA Gent. Malick Fofana replaces Alessio Castro-Montes.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, KAA Gent. Bruno Godeau replaces Hugo Cuypers.

  14. Post update

    Sven Kums (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  16. Post update

    Offside, KAA Gent. Alessio Castro-Montes tries a through ball, but Tarik Tissoudali is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  20. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Davy Roef.

