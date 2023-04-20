Match ends, West Ham United 4, KAA Gent 1.
West Ham booked a Europa Conference League semi-final meeting with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar after a rousing comeback against Gent at London Stadium.
Michail Antonio scored twice, with Lucas Paqueta converting a penalty to make amends for his part in the visitors' 26th-minute opener.
Skipper Declan Rice added a brilliant third, finding the net with a low shot at the end of a surging run that started in his own half.
It was too much in the end for Gent, who were outclassed after taking the lead on aggregate through Hugo Cuypers' first-half strike.
Jarrod Bowen had a goal disallowed for handball, denying West Ham a fifth for only the second time in their entire European history.
As it is, they have a fifth semi-final to look forward to and retain the chance to emulate the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup-winning side and also to end a major trophy drought stretching back to 1980 and the FA Cup triumph against Arsenal.
For manager David Moyes, it also means what has at times been a torturous season could end in glory, although the Scot will be acutely aware European success would have to be accompanied by Premier League survival.
Bad start, brilliant ending
If there was a benefit for West Ham in going behind, it came through Sunday's thrilling comeback against Premier League leaders Arsenal and the knowledge their task was recoverable.
Nevertheless, no-one will get too much pleasure from watching the replay of Gent's goal, which was a catalogue of home errors.
It started with Paqueta needlessly giving the ball away deep inside his own half.
Gift Orban's attempt to find a team-mate only resulted in him rolling a wayward pass straight across the penalty area where Matisse Samoise ran on to it completely unmarked.
Samoise's shot was awful. It bounced straight into the ground yet no West Ham player reacted as it fell straight into Cuypers' path.
The Belgian's effort lacked power and, standing on the goalline, Nayef Aguerd should have kept it out. Instead, he could only help the ball in with his chest.
For 11 minutes, it threatened a sad end to a European dream.
Instead, it sparked another memorable night.
The equaliser was routine as Antonio steered a near-post Bowen free-kick into the Gent net. The goal that put West Ham in front was anything but as, at one point, Moyes had his head in his hands believing Said Benrahma should be taking the spot-kick.
Fortunately, Paqueta kept his nerve to make amends for his earlier error and from then on, West Ham's semi-final place was never seriously threatened.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameAréolaAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.45
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
6.88
KAA Gent
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameRoefAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number4Player namePiatkowskiAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number2Player nameOkumuAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number25Player nameNúrio FortunaAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number18Player nameSamoiseAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number24Player nameKumsAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number13Player nameDe SartAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number14Player nameCastro-MontesAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number7Player nameHong Hyun-SeokAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number20Player nameOrbanAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number11Player nameCuypersAverage rating
5.39
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameOdjidja-OfoeAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number19Player nameFofanaAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number29Player nameDepoitreAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number31Player nameGodeauAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number34Player nameTissoudaliAverage rating
3.83
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Aréola
- 5Coufal
- 4ZoumaSubstituted forKehrerat 70'minutes
- 27Aguerd
- 33Emerson
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceSubstituted forDownesat 70'minutes
- 20BowenSubstituted forCornetat 79'minutes
- 11Lucas Paquetá
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 79'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 24Kehrer
- 49Anang
- 62Potts
- 72Mubama
KAA Gent
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Roef
- 4Piatkowski
- 2Okumu
- 25Domingos Matias Fortuna
- 18Samoise
- 24Kums
- 13De SartSubstituted forOdjidja-Ofoeat 70'minutes
- 14Castro-MontesSubstituted forFofanaat 85'minutes
- 7HongSubstituted forDepoitreat 70'minutes
- 20OrbanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forTissoudaliat 70'minutes
- 11CuypersSubstituted forGodeauat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nardi
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 10Hauge
- 19Fofana
- 23Torunarigha
- 29Depoitre
- 31Godeau
- 34Tissoudali
- 35Van Daele
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, KAA Gent 1.
Post update
Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).
Post update
Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sven Kums.
Post update
Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joseph Okumu.
Substitution
Substitution, KAA Gent. Malick Fofana replaces Alessio Castro-Montes.
Substitution
Substitution, KAA Gent. Bruno Godeau replaces Hugo Cuypers.
Post update
Sven Kums (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Offside, KAA Gent. Alessio Castro-Montes tries a through ball, but Tarik Tissoudali is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Davy Roef.
but then fans never happy, I should know I'm one.
Emphatic victory.
What a goal from Declan Rice - you won’t see a better one all season.
COYI ⚒⚒⚒
Hope they can secure their Premier League status and win this trophy too.